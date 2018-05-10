Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbos in diaspora should only come after I have won elections,' says Chamisa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa yesterday took his election campaign to Buhera, the home of the opposition party's late founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, where he mocked Zanu-PF for trying to spin his recent trip to the United Kingdom.

The MDC Alliance presidential candidate told thousands of party supporters at a rally at Murambinda growth point that he was well-received by hundreds of Zimbabweans living in the UK who were eager to come back home under his administration.

"I met teachers, doctors, nurses and they said they want to come back home," he said.

"I said that they should come after I have won the election otherwise they will come and work for nothing.

"They have learned a lot overseas. I visited high offices of the [UK] government, but l can't name them and one of the issues l raised was that we should have a free and fair election [in Zimbabwe].

"We are not going into an election without knowing who is printing the ballot paper, who is to keep the ballot paper, who is going to transport and announce the result of the election."

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF would never win a free and fair election.

"We had an interview in the UK, but l was shocked by the ZBC," he said.

"They screened the interview, but they have never bothered to invite me as the leader of the biggest party in the country for an interview.

"I know there are divisions in Zanu-PF and some of its members are giving me information on how they want to rig the election."

Zanu-PF recently held shambolic primary elections to elect members who will represent the party in the national assembly, senate and council elections.

Chamisa promised a number of policy changes, among them phasing out bond notes.

He also promised civil servants a lavish lifestyle when his party gets into power.

MDC-T Manicaland provincial chairman David Chimhini said he was happy with the good attendance, adding that he was expecting peaceful primary elections.

"We are expecting peaceful primary elections. We don't want violence. I am happy with the good attendance here in Buhera," he said.

Source - the standard

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days