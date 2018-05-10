Latest News Editor's Choice


Lupane University relocation delayed again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Lupane State University (LSU) has delayed the relocation of students from Bulawayo to its main campus in the Matabeleland North capital due to infrastructure challenges.
Both students and lecturers are now expected to be on the main campus by July 23.

The proposed movement of the development studies faculty has been met with resistance over the last couple of months and ended up spilling into the courts.

The university has since resorted to shuttling students from the main campus to Bulawayo for learning on a daily basis.

LSU director for communication Zwelithini Dlamini said construction of the campus was now 98% complete with all the learning and accommodation facilities having been put in place including the cafeteria, which is at an advanced stage.

"Our infrastructure is almost complete in terms of learning facilities and student accommodation and our cafeteria is left with a few electrical fittings and let me assure our students that the quality of the food will soon improve as the required equipment will be in place in no time," he said.

Dlamini also disputed the claim that students were stranded and they had no accommodation when the faculty of development studies was relocated.

"Lupane is a town with houses. For people to say that there is no accommodation and students are stranded it's wrong," he said.

"As an institution, we work guided by policies. do you really think that we would move people to the jungle without adequate facilities?"

Dlamini said the students who were being shuttled from the main campus continued to drop out on a daily basis as they were now getting tired of travelling 400km a day.

The relocation of LSU has over the years been affected by a number of variables ranging from release of funds from treasury and cooperation from different government arms.

However, over the last three years there has been progress leading to the first batch of students moving to Lupane.

Source - the standard

