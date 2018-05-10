Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makamba Busha hits campaign trail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South African-based businessman Joseph Makamba Busha has hit the campaign trail, expressing confidence that his FreeZim Congress will give mainstream parties a good run for their money in the forthcoming elections.

Busha started holding meetings with grassroots structures on Friday beginning in Beitbridge and covered areas such as Makhado, Gwanda, Filabusi.

Yesterday he was in Bulawayo where he visited markets and engaged in door-to-door campaigns.

Busha met the elderly, youths and women to whom he explained his policies and fielded questions.

"The first thing is to have the views from the people because they know their situations and what they want and their difficulties.

"So the best thing is to engage with the people, assess the situation and how they are feeling on the ground," he said in an interview yesterday.

"The exercise was for me to engage with the people who are going to vote and engage with the aspiring councillors and the aspiring MPs.

"This is the very first exercise before we even think of rallies. We need to say how ready are the people and how prepared are we for the change that you are bringing."

Busha said he was confident his party would do well in the elections expected between July and August.

"As FreeZim Congress, we are very confident. If we get the right people on the ground, engaging the people and listening to them, then definitely we are going to win the elections," he said.
"We might not win all the constituencies, but we must make sure we win the presidency because that is where the real leadership begins.

"It is said fish rots from the head and everything else becomes a problem.

"My biggest problem in Zimbabwe is leadership at national level and once we are able to change that, Zimbabwe will blossom again."

Busha said once elected, he would cancel the presidential scholarship scheme as it was only benefiting a few at the expense of the majority.

He said Zimbabwe's problems needed long-lasting solutions, not hand-to-mouth ad hoc solutions.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

Available is a wedding venue

Mother's day menu special

Burnside 3acre forsale

Sofa for sale

Plots and properties

John deere tractor for sale

Nissan x trail on sale

Isuzuki boat on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

War Veterans and the new dispensation

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Mujuru vows to destroy Zanu-PF’s stronghold

2 hrs ago | 881 Views

Pastor finds wife in bed with lover, does a Grace Mugabe on her

2 hrs ago | 1636 Views

War vets demand exemption from tollgate and parking fees

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

2 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Mnangagwa lines up MEGA rallies

2 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Khupe launches 'BEST' poll manifesto

2 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention scheme ruinous

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Fuel prices skyrocket

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZEC put on the spot over soldiers

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Obert Mpofu accused of dividing Chief Khayisa Ndiweni's family

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Lupane University relocation delayed again

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa pulls poll shocker

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Grace Mugabe's troubles deepen

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Zimbos in diaspora should only come after I have won elections,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

ZEC boss digs in on ballot

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

No re-runs in Midlands province

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chamisa exposed to world condemnation

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bride-biting crocodile killed

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lodger kicks out landlord from house

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zuze out to make an impression against Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Amini starts City stint on a positive note

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zipra operations in Mashonaland

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

$730m Lupane mining deal gets underway

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Cont tells Majaivana not to come back

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa sets sights on Mugabe's farms

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

New curriculum text books scarce

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Candidates to get voters roll

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ optimistic on price stabilisation

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bosso confuse Madinda

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

May real MDC-T please stand up?

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa: From BBC to Alice in Wonderland

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Taibu fires back!

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

If Mutsvangwa wins Norton, ballots will have been stuffed- Ruhanya

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

MDC Women Assembly Mother's Day message

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

'AFM in leadership vacuum'

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Beer shortages relief for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

5 hrs ago | 964 Views

Prophet Makandiwa gives Ramaphosa prophecy

6 hrs ago | 2274 Views

The untold story of ZAPU and the late VP Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Teachers in make or break meeting

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa to name and shame land barons

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

New law shakes up parastatals

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Heaven-bound' Prophet Makandiwa insists

7 hrs ago | 796 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gets $400m to ease cash crisis

7 hrs ago | 1076 Views

'Zanu-PF has solid resource base,' says Mpofu

8 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chamisa's BBC HardTalk performance made vote-rigging, murderous ED look 'mature, responsible and wise'!

16 hrs ago | 4814 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days