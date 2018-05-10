Chamisa push gathers steam

News / National

by Staff reporter

New MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who had his work cut out when he succeeded the late Morgan Tsvangirai earlier this year, is counfounding his critics, holding his own where many expected him to be a dismal failure and packing venues to the rafters when he addresses his supporters.Chamisa yesterday took his election campaign to Buhera, the home of the opposition party's late founding leader, Tsvangirai, where he mocked Zanu-PF for trying to spin his recent trip to the United Kingdom.The MDC Alliance presidential candidate told thousands of party supporters at a rally at Murambinda growth point that he was well-received by hundreds of Zimbabweans living in the UK who were eager to come back home under his administration.