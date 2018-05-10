Mujuru vows to destroy Zanu-PF’s stronghold

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is used to intimidating rural voters and this year's election is only won when the perception that rural areas are the ruling party's stronghold has been dismantled, the National People's Party (NPP) has said.According to NewZimbabwe.com, the NPP spokesperson Jeffreyson Chitando also said the former Vice President Joice Mujuru who is also the People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate has now shifted her focus to the rural areas.Mujuru has this month lined up rallies in Mashonaland Central (Dotito), Masvingo (Muchakata), Manicaland (Rimbi), and Midlands (Mberengwa)."The rallies are spaced in order to attack one district per province on the first round of rallies. In the second round of rallies we will then deploy all national leaders to 2010 constituencies to address on the same day same time like operation desert storm," he said.The former Vice President's party has been conducting polling station based rallies.Chitando explained, "The party held 10 000 polling based meetings/rallies as it believes that the 2018 election is won or lost at the polling station."It was important to assess the party's strength at polling station first."