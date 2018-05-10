Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance partner develops cold feet

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Professor Welshman Ncube-led MDC is already running scared ahead of the country's harmonised elections claiming that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's decision not go public about procuring ballot papers and indelible ink was a Zanu-PF way of rigging the elections.

ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba recently revealed that the security nature of the ballot paper and ink forced the electoral body not to tender publicly.

"The reason why we use this procedure for ballot paper and ink procurement is they have very specific quality, so if we do a public tender we are not going to guarantee the quality that we want and risk compromising security issues. Ink, for example, should be ink that can't be tampered with. That is why we do what is called a direct purchase," said Justice Chigumba.

However, in a statement yesterday, MDC spokesperson Mr Kurauone Chihwayi revealed that his party was running scared as the partners in the MDC Alliance made claims they were not substan- tiating.

"(Executive) Council noted that it is most likely that Zanu-PF is planning to rig the elections using the ballot paper and in this regard mandated the Standing Committee to work with Alliance partners in the MDC Alliance in doing everything possible to cause ZEC and the Government to adopt a public ballot procurement process that is open, transparent, verifiable and subject to audit so that the ballot paper will not be manipulated to predetermine against the will of the people and the electoral outcome," said Mr Chihwayi.

"Council requested the Standing Committee to make the issue of the procurement, printing, securing and distribution of the ballot paper the highest non-negotiable priority of the MDC Al- liance."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured the world of a free, fair and credible election and has even invited 48 international observers to monitor the country's elections.

The opposition who are perennial losers in the country's elections have become synonymous with making rigging claims every time they lose the country's elections.

Prof Ncube's party performed dismally in the 2013 elections resulting in the disintegration of the party.

Mr Chihwayi said the party has also selected candidates to represent it in the coming elections under the MDC Al- liance.

The list of its candidates excludes the party's former secretary-general, Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, who has been among the most vocal legislators in the existing crop of MPs.

He said the MDC also committed itself to conforming to the electoral code of conduct that was agreed on with Zanu-PF and MDC-T.

The code of conduct compels political parties to ensure that they do everything to prevent politically motivated violence during the election period.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Italian sterling sets on sale

Wanted

Nissan atlas on sale

Stands forsale

Available is a wedding venue

Health and fitness fair to be held

Isuzuki boat on sale

Truck on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

47 mins ago | 470 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

48 mins ago | 410 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

50 mins ago | 338 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

51 mins ago | 437 Views

Baboon mauls baby

51 mins ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

52 mins ago | 355 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

52 mins ago | 342 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

53 mins ago | 212 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

54 mins ago | 149 Views

Expect bhora musango

54 mins ago | 285 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

55 mins ago | 39 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

56 mins ago | 165 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

57 mins ago | 241 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

58 mins ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

59 mins ago | 179 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

60 mins ago | 137 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days