Chieftainship wrangles stall 13 installations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Government will over the next two months install 13 substantive chiefs across Masvingo Province, where several chieftainship wrangles are awaiting determination by the provincial chiefs' assembly.

Plans to coronate several chiefs across the province including the new Chief Gutu, among others, have been stalled by wrangles between families within the succession line, with the majority of cases spilling into the courts of law.

Masvingo provincial administrator, Mr Fungai Mbetsa, said there were 13 outstanding chieftainship cases awaiting determination by the Provincial Chiefs' Assembly.

Mr Mbetsa said Government and the Provincial Chiefs' Assembly were working hand in glove to ensure all the vacant chieftainship posts were filled.

"We have more than 13 new chiefs who will soon be appointed across the province over the next two months and we are closely working with the Provincial Chiefs Assembly to come up with a final decision on the occupancy of the vacant chieftainship some of which are currently held in an acting capacity.

"The process could have been completed by now, but there are still some areas where there are serious disputes over succession, but we are very happy that the Chiefs' Assembly is trying by all means to expeditiously deal with the cases," said Mr Mbetsa.

He said among the pending chieftainship wrangles still to be determined included Mukanganwi and Bota in Bikita and Gutu, and Nyakunhuwa in Zaka, where the selected heirs were being challenged by other family members.

He said the investure of substantive chiefs in the chiefdoms was rescheduled to allow the feuding family members to find common ground.

In Bikita, Retired Major General Gibson Mashingaidze has been chosen as the new substantive Chief Mukanganwi, but his coronation was cancelled after other clan members contested his appointment.

The matter is still pending.

In Bikita, the family of prominent bus operator Mr Tanda Tavaruva commonly known as "Mhunga" had settled for his first born Mr Godwin Tavaruva to take over the Gutu chieftainship before the decision was contested, prompting the family to lose out after the provincial Chiefs' Council settled for a new shortlist of heirs.

"Mukanganwi, Gutu, Nyakunhuwa and Bota chieftainships are being reviewed while the chief's selection committee is still to deal with the Budzi and Gudo chieftainships in Bikita and Chiredzi respectively.

"The Chiefs Assembly committee has to sit down and see whether the appointments are in line with the culture of people in question," said Mr Mbetsa.

"Budzi and Gudo are still to be visited by the selection committee for review and a chief's assembly committee will analyse to see if the appointments are in line with the Constitution and people's culture."

Other chieftainships that were still to be determined include Bere and Zimuto in Masvingo district, Shindi in Chivi, Neromwe in Zaka and Mawarire in Mwenezi.

Masvingo province has a total of 44 substantive chieftainships.

Source - the herald

Comments

