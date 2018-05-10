Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold panners murder rival

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A GANG of 12 gold panners allegedly murdered a rival panner in cold blood at Bindura Railway Station with machetes, spears and logs following an altercation over the ownership of a gold claim.

One of the gang members, Nyasha Remembrance Chitsa (20) of House Number 117A, Kashangura Street in Chipadze, Bindura, was arrested in connection with the murder, while the rest of the gang members are still at large.

Chitsa appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate, Mrs Vongai Guwuriro last week and was not asked to plead. He was remanded in custody to May 22 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Brighton Korera told the court that Chitsa and the late Rufaro Magavhu (26) were gold panners in rival groups and had been fighting over the control of a panning pit at Bindura Railway Station when they clashed.

Magavhu's gang chased Chitsa's group from the gold claim.

Chitsa's group allegedly made a follow-up at Magavhu and his friend, Emmanuel Gwena's residence, but did not find them before destroying Gwena's property.

Mr Korera said on May 5, Magavhu's gang visited the panning site to seek recourse with the rival gang.

They were allegedly attacked with machetes, spears and logs.

Magavhu died on the spot, while his friend escaped and reported the matter to the police.

Police found Magavhu's body with deep cuts on the head and ribs.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

For sale is mazda demio

House forsale

Mother's day menu special

Isuzuki boat on sale

For sale are washing baskets

Comforter on sale

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

46 mins ago | 455 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

46 mins ago | 391 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

49 mins ago | 327 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

49 mins ago | 425 Views

Baboon mauls baby

50 mins ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

50 mins ago | 347 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

51 mins ago | 334 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

52 mins ago | 205 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

52 mins ago | 145 Views

Expect bhora musango

53 mins ago | 275 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

54 mins ago | 39 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

54 mins ago | 161 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

55 mins ago | 237 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

56 mins ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

58 mins ago | 175 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

59 mins ago | 136 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days