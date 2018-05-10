Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court slashes water tariffs

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has quashed the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Raw Water Tariffs) Statutory Instrument 48 of 2016, which hiked raw water charges for commercial agriculture from $9,45 to $12 per mega litre.

Justice David Mangota ruled that the Minister of Environment, Water and Climate (Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri) acted unlawfully in hiking the tariffs, two years ago.

The ruling will come as a welcome boost to farmers and the Command Irrigation programme.

The ruling was made in favour of Hippo Valley Estates and Triangle Limited, the sister companies that grow sugar cane and process sugar.

Hippo Valley and Triangle argued that the minister unilaterally hiked the charges in disregard of agreements entered by the commercial farmers and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), which among other things, states that the parties should discuss and agree on the raw water tariff.

The minister, according to the agreements, can only chip in and gazette the fees in the event that the parties reach a deadlock.

In the court application, the two firms argued that they were never consulted on the fee hike and that there was no proof that Zinwa had applied for the intervention of the minister.

Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba represented the two companies in the court application.

To that end, Justice Mangota described the conduct of the minister as unlawful before granting the order sought by the two sugar companies.

"The respondent (minister) has no power at all to review water tariffs in the first agreement.

"She reviews the water tariffs in the second agreement where Zinwa and the second applicant (Triangle) have failed to agree on the tariff which must apply to the latter's consumption of water for its operations.

"The respondent acted ultra vires the agreements when she reviewed the water tariffs for the applicants.

"She had neither the power nor the authority to do what she did. A fortiori when she acknowledges, as she does, the existence and, by necessary implication, the binding nature of the agreements which Zinwa's predecessors signed with the applicants," reads the judgment.

The judge said the minister, under the circumstances, can only act following a written request by Zinwa.

"It is not within respondent's power to act in terms of Section 50 of the Zinwa Act without Zinwa having made any written representations to him or her on the issue of the proposed increase.

"There is, in casu, no evidence that Zinwa applied to the respondent to consider any proposed increase. There was, in fact, no proposed increase of water tariffs at all.

"Her (minister) conduct was ultra vires the enabling Act, so to speak," said Justice Mangota.

The minister, Justice Mangota said, violated the companies' right to administrative justice.

"Contrary to the agreements which required the applicants and Zinwa to discuss and agree on review of water tariffs, the respondent simply increased the same.

"She did not notify the applicants of the increase. She did not afford them an opportunity to make representations. She simply published the regulations as a bombshell.

"It was, at any rate, not within the scope of her work to review the water tariffs. That work was for Zinwa. Her work was to either approve or disapprove what Zinwa would have placed before her," he said.

Justice Mangota said the Minister violated Section 56 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The agreements relied upon were signed between Zinwa's predecessors and the commercial farmers in 1961 and they still subsist.

Despite the agreements, Zinwa's chief executive officer wrote to the companies informing them of the new tariffs, which were effective from December 1, 2015.

The new tariff was set at $12 per mega litre, up from $9,45.

Five months later, the minister then published the statutory instrument which sparked the legal battle.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Court, #High, #Water

Comments

Isuzuki boat on sale

Health and fitness fair to be held

Kitchen unit on sale

Italian sterling sets on sale

Plots and properties

For sale are washing baskets

Mother's day menu special

Wanted


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

32 mins ago | 292 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

33 mins ago | 236 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

35 mins ago | 214 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

35 mins ago | 280 Views

Baboon mauls baby

36 mins ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

37 mins ago | 222 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

37 mins ago | 233 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

38 mins ago | 146 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

38 mins ago | 106 Views

Expect bhora musango

39 mins ago | 205 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

40 mins ago | 27 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

41 mins ago | 125 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

41 mins ago | 175 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

43 mins ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

44 mins ago | 142 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

45 mins ago | 102 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

46 mins ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

1 hr ago | 522 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Headmaster up for attempted rape

2 hrs ago | 209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days