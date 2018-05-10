Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Women's Bank opening long overdue'

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE opening of the Women's Bank is long overdue, Women Affairs Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni, has said.

In an interview the minister said she hoped the processes towards opening the new bank, which is aimed at capacitating women entrepreneurs, would be fast tracked to quicken business development and economic growth.

The idea of a Women's Bank was mooted some years back but is yet to be realised, having missed numerous proposed deadlines. The proposed bank is expected to provide financial support to women and small to medium enterprises.

Last month, RBZ announced that it was in the process of inspecting the bank's structures and other outstanding issues pending its opening.

"The opening of this bank is long overdue and it's going to be a good thing.

"Many women are waiting for this bank and we really hope that it's going to start operating soon," said Minister Nyoni.

"RBZ officials wrote to the Women's Bank alerting them that they will assess them from 9 to 11 May 2018.

"We haven't had the outcome of the assessment but we are waiting to hear further developments."

The bank is one of the measures put in place by Government to empower women by ensuring that they access business funding at concessionary rates.

Of the $10 million allocated to the bank by Treasury, $5 million will cater for administrative issues while  $2.5 million will go towards ICT systems and branches' network. The remaining $2.5 million is for on-lending.

Women have often complained of being marginalised when it comes to accessing loans for various projects as the institutions demand collateral security upfront. The country has more than 25 banking institutions.

Most women in Zimbabwe have assets registered in the names of their spouses, a situation that limits their capacity to access loans from financial institutions.

It is hoped that once operational, the Women's Bank will avail funding to women in the informal sector at concessionary lending rates and less stringent requirements.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Bank, #Women, #Overdue

Comments

Italian sterling sets on sale

John deere tractor for sale

Nissan atlas on sale

Comforter on sale

1 acre stand woodville

Stands forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

1 min ago | 3 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

47 mins ago | 463 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

47 mins ago | 405 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

49 mins ago | 332 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

50 mins ago | 433 Views

Baboon mauls baby

51 mins ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

51 mins ago | 350 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

52 mins ago | 339 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

52 mins ago | 209 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

53 mins ago | 147 Views

Expect bhora musango

54 mins ago | 280 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

54 mins ago | 39 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

55 mins ago | 162 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

56 mins ago | 239 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

57 mins ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

58 mins ago | 176 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

59 mins ago | 137 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days