Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development has demanded validation of the $500 million Zisco debt to authenticate the arrears before Government takes over the firm's liability.

Assumption of the Zisco debt is part of initiatives aimed at attracting potential investment following a keen interest shown by a Hong Kong-based investor R and F, which last year signed a $1 billion deal to revive operations at Redcliff.

Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa last Thursday told Parliament that his portfolio committee has recommended the need for reconciliation of the Zisco debt.

"One of the committee's recommendations on Zisco debt is the need for the Debt Management Office to validate and reconcile the Zisco debt to ensure that the Government assumes the correct and authentic debt as provided for in Clause 5. Interest on debts needs to be validated by interest bureau companies and auditors," said the minister.

A schedule of the Bill indicates Zisco owes $211.9 million in external loans, $6 million to external suppliers, while $219 million is owed to domestic suppliers, utilities and statutory obligations and $57.6 million in domestic loans.

Clause 3 of the Bill indicates that the debts consist of liabilities incurred by Zisco before January 1, 2017, those validated and reconciled by the Debt Management Office and liabilities arising out of a Government guarantee or undertaking.

Minister Chinamasa said the committee had also recommended Government to provide clarity on what would happen to minority shareholders after Zisco takeover.

"The responsible minister must confirm that this intervention (Zisco takeover) will wipe out all minority interests without exception," he said.

In January, Government announced that it had gazetted Zisco (Debt Assumption) Bill, H.B 2, 2018 to take over close to $500 million owed by the firm.

In March, the Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development chaired by Mr David Chapfika conducted marathon public consultations on the Zisco debt in Harare, Kwekwe, Gweru and Bulawayo.

Stakeholders in Bulawayo told the portfolio committee that Government should first carry out an audit to determine how, Zisco accrued arrears before taking over the $500 million debt.

Minister Chinamasa said the committee was also concerned with the level of inefficiency over the wage bill at Zisco.

"It was improper to continue engaging workers, who would come to work, log in and do nothing, thus, causing the ballooning of the employment related debts.

"This level of inefficiency should not be tolerated," he said, adding that the committee has recommended updating of the creditors list as well as availing of the debtors list for Zisco.

"The committee recommends verification of the list of ex-employees who are getting two months' salary arrears every month.

"Subject to this, the committee resolved to submit this Bill for approval by this House."

Zisco ceased operations at the height of economic challenges in 2008 resulting in more 5 000 people losing jobs.

Hopes for the revival of operations at the steel giant were rekindled in 2011 when an Indian steel manufacturer, Essar Global signed a $750 million transaction with Government to resuscitate operations at Zisco.

The deal collapsed due to political bickering in the then inclusive Government.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Zisco, #Debt, #Parly

Comments

For sale is mazda demio

House forsale

Mother's day menu special

Isuzuki boat on sale

For sale are washing baskets

Comforter on sale

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

45 mins ago | 446 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

46 mins ago | 386 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

48 mins ago | 321 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

49 mins ago | 416 Views

Baboon mauls baby

49 mins ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

50 mins ago | 343 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

50 mins ago | 329 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

51 mins ago | 203 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

52 mins ago | 142 Views

Expect bhora musango

52 mins ago | 274 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

54 mins ago | 160 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

55 mins ago | 232 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

56 mins ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

57 mins ago | 172 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

58 mins ago | 135 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

60 mins ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Headmaster up for attempted rape

2 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days