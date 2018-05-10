Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF Bulawayo province yesterday held constituency meetings to introduce candidates for the forthcoming general elections to the electorate.

The message at all the meetings was that the party supporters should be united and rally behind candidates representing the party in the elections.

The ruling party conducted its primary elections two weeks ago to elect candidates to represent it in Council, National Assembly and Senate elections.

Makokoba National Assembly candidate, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube challenged party members in his constituency to avoid petty fights and focus on programmes meant to uplift the community.

"It's time for us to work hard so that we win the elections and continue working for the community. Let's be a united family and lead by example. Getting involved in petty fights will not take us anywhere.

"We have to concentrate on winning the elections as one family. This is the only way we can triumph," said Rtd Col Dube.

He donated 30 tonnes of mealie-meal to vulnerable families, which will be distributed through 34 churches in the constituency.

"This is what we've always done in the past. We're not buying votes but helping people in the community. We decided to work with churches because they know the people that deserve to benefit.

"We're donating 30 tonnes today and on Wednesday we'll donate another 30 tonnes, which will again be distributed through the churches. We will also donate rice which again will be distributed to the vulnerable in our communities," said Rtd Col Dube.

Njube Lobengula candidate, Maidei Mpala warned party members against rogue elements, who she said have intentions of destroying the party.

"Beware of some party members who pretend to be part of us yet they are being used by other people to destabilise the party.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa is our Presidential candidate for this year. Let's rally behind him and give him all the support. We have to make him proud by winning the elections," said Mpala.

She expressed confidence that she will win the Njube-Lobengula seat, saying most MDC-T members had joined Zanu-PF after realising that the opposition party had nothing to offer.

Mpopoma Pelandaba candidate, Joseph Tshuma also emphasised the need for party members to be united.

He said he door was always open for suggestions and requests from the community.

Zanu-PF's campaigns are now in full swing, with President Mnangagwa expected to meet youths and students before holding star rallies in all the country's 10 provinces.

Two weeks ago, President Mnangagwa launched the party's 2018 election manifesto whose thrust is to promote investment and business growth, in line with the vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income country by 2030.

Bulawayo's National Assembly candidates are Elifasi Mashaba (Nketa-Emganwini) Joseph Tshuma (Mpopoma-Pelandaba), Tapfuma Zhou (Entumbane-Emakhandeni), Raji Modi (Bulawayo South), Garikai Zonde (Luveve), Khumbulani Mpofu (Pumula), Headman Sibanda (Magwegwe) Tshinga Dube (Makokoba) and Maidei Mpala (Njube-Lobengula).

Source - chronicle
More on: #Dube, #Dlodlo, #Zanu-PF

