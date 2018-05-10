Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SENATORS have called on the Government to implement devolution as provided for in the constitution to ensure equal distribution of resources and opportunities to all the country's 10 provinces.

Debating a motion on devolution and cultural development moved by Bulawayo Senator Dorothy Khumalo in the Senate on Tuesday, Senators challenged the Government to speed up the implementation of devolution.

Bulawayo Senator Gedion Shoko implored Government to implement devolution saying it will go a long way in promoting development in the country and turning around the economy.

"In our constitution, there is talk about devolution. We adopted it when we were crafting this new constitution and everybody was agreed that it was the way to go. When Government implements devolution, districts or provinces will be self governing and making their own decisions.

"In other words, devolution is decentralisation of power to the advantage of provinces and districts. Now, what is surprising is that as a Government, we're not implementing the devolution policy as provided for in the constitution," said Sen Shoko.

He said the slow development of constituencies was as a result of Government's failure to implement devolution.

"The failure to implement devolution has resulted in some provinces lagging behind. People in these provinces are now complaining of being neglected. They feel that they're being treated as second class citizens in their motherland. Devolution means decentralising centres of power and this is vital for the development of our economy," said Sen Shoko.

Mashonaland West Senator Tapera Machingaifa concurred saying devolution will benefit all Zimbabweans.

"I want to emphasise that this is not a political issue. We have to work together as a nation and agree on our goals and make progress. What I want everybody to understand is that this is not a political issue.

"We need to implement devolution because it's for the benefit of the people of Zimbabwe. There are people in some of our provinces who believe there is no equal distribution of resources and opportunities," said Sen Machingaifa.

Gwanda Senator Bheki Sibanda said devolution would address issues such as historical inequality, exclusion and underdevelopment in some provinces.

"I would like to emphasise that when people who consider themselves minority appear to want to be heard, we should develop a culture of listening to them and hear what their concerns are.

"Having said that, I want to say that the constitution that we drafted is in my opinion based on our values as a nation and among those things, some of the attributes of that constitution include equality of opportunities," said Sen Sibanda.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Nissan atlas on sale

For sale are ladies handbags

Mother's day menu special

Italian sterling sets on sale

For sale is toyota wish

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

For sale is mazda demio

Kitchen unit on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

45 mins ago | 444 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

46 mins ago | 385 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

48 mins ago | 319 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

48 mins ago | 416 Views

Baboon mauls baby

49 mins ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

50 mins ago | 339 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

50 mins ago | 326 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

51 mins ago | 201 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

51 mins ago | 142 Views

Expect bhora musango

52 mins ago | 274 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

53 mins ago | 37 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

54 mins ago | 160 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

54 mins ago | 230 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

56 mins ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

57 mins ago | 172 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

58 mins ago | 135 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

59 mins ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Headmaster up for attempted rape

2 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days