Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THREE Bulawayo residents appeared in court last week, facing attempted murder charges after assaulting a police officer they found with a woman whom they labelled a prostitute.

This was heard by a Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi when Ngqabutho Ncube (25), Langelihle Sicaba (27) and Sobala Sithole (26) all of Emhlangeni, appeared before him charged with attempted murder.

They were not asked to plead to the charge and were remanded in custody to May 18. The court heard that the three attacked Bhekinkosi Nkomo (25), a police officer based at Collenbawn in Gwanda, who resides at Khayelitsha Compound.

It is the State's case that on March 31 at around 10pm, Nkomo was in the company of Artisen Sibanda, Leon Dube and one Sanelisiwe when they left Gazzlers Bar for home.
They were allegedly approached by the three.

Ncube, Sicaba, Sithole allegedly started insulting Sanelisiwe, saying she was a prostitute.

They allegedly became violent and stabbed Nkomo with broken empty bottles on the neck and also on the left hand bicep with an unknown object.

He was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he was admitted.

A report made to the police led to the arrest of the trio.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Cop, #Sex, #Worker

Comments

For sale is toyota wish

For sale is mazda626

Available is a wedding venue

House forsale

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

Kitchen unit on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Stands forsale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

44 mins ago | 427 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

44 mins ago | 370 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

46 mins ago | 305 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

47 mins ago | 399 Views

Baboon mauls baby

48 mins ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

48 mins ago | 327 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

49 mins ago | 321 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

50 mins ago | 196 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

50 mins ago | 140 Views

Expect bhora musango

51 mins ago | 270 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

52 mins ago | 156 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

53 mins ago | 225 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

54 mins ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

56 mins ago | 168 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

56 mins ago | 131 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

58 mins ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Headmaster up for attempted rape

2 hrs ago | 223 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days