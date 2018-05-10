Batswana Zion members cheat death

News / National

by Staff reporter

EIGHT Botswana-bound members of the Holy Church of Christ Zion members cheated death on Saturday night after their hired commuter omnibus burst a rear tyre and overturned a few kilometres from Kazungula Border Post.A church member, Vusumuzi Sibanda said they were going to meet with other congregants in Kasane for a cross-over service in Botswana."When we left Victoria Falls, I was driving my car but about 20 kilometres on the journey, I ran over a pothole as I was trying to swing from oncoming traffic and my car immediately developed some fault," he said."We then phoned one of the public kombis that ferries people to Kazungula Border Post and the accident happened when we were seven kilometres from the border post. The driver failed to control the vehicle after a back tyre burst and it first landed on the side, then rolled over before coming back to its normal position. No one was thrown out of the car, but all of us were injured and the vehicle was extensively damaged."The members were taken to hospital where some were treated and discharged while others were reportedly still admitted."We were meant to be at Kasane for umlindelo with other Botswana congregants. The place (accident sight) is infested with dangerous animals and when we were being rescued by clearing agents who were driving back to Victoria Falls, lions were moving around. We had to go back and seek refuge in that wreckage as they were roaming around licking blood, but we thank God that they did not attack us."Efforts to contact district health medical officer, Wisdom Kurauone and Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Siphiwe Makonese were fruitless as their mobile phones went unanswered