Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo on Friday cordoned off the Zanu-PF provincial offices and blocked a youth demonstration against alleged imposition of businessman Raji Modi as party candidate for Bulawayo South constituency.Disgruntled party youths said they would continue piling pressure for inclusion of youth representatives on the candidates' list."We will regroup again as youth like we did. Some of the youths came on foot, hungry because we are doing the demonstration for a cause. The youth want employment, a candidate that can help them and the candidate that is within the youth and understands the youth. We want a youthful candidate or preferably somebody who can understand us," one of the youth leaders, Prince Phiri, said.The youths said they wanted Bafana Dube, Douglas Gangaidzo and Jameson Msika to be allowed to contest for the seat."We are asking for the three candidates who were there to contest. We are saying ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is an understanding President he will listen to us. So we will try again to negotiate with the police to allow us to do our demonstration if they refuse, what we have said still stands," he said."We want people who will understand us, be with us. We want people who will talk to us not someone who will be ignorant to us because we are the future and we are Zanu-PF."