Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
The recent signing of the Political Cooperation Agreement (PCA) by seven political parties with more expected to come on board including civil society and other formations, this, coupled with a new voter's role, brings about a new promise to Zimbabwe giving the country a promise for economic change.

The MDC Alliance Presidential Candidate Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti is meeting with British Government leaders, opposition leaders and officials this week in the UK. They will also be interviewed by the Economist, Financial Times, Spectator, Evening Standard and other leading British Newspapers and Nelson Chamisa will be speaking at Oxford University and Chatham House.

The MDC Alliance South Africa Shadow Embassy scheduled a gala dinner in South Africa to take place on Thursday 31st of May 2018 at St. George Hotel and Conference Centre. The event will bring together actors from think tanks, other political parties and government officials represented in South Africa, diplomatic officials or their representatives, potential investors and people in business and prominent individuals who are key opinion makers. At the gala dinner Principals of the MDC Alliance will closely engage with all critical players and key partners to discuss developments in Zimbabwe since the coup, the roadmap to the 2018 elections and share their economic blue print for genuine economic revival in Zimbabwe. They will also explain the opportunities for change and contradictions in the contemporary dispensation.

Source - savanna
Most Popular In 7 Days