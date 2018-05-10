Reprieve for pensioners

News / National

by Staff reporter

Many Zimbabwean who were offered $5 for their life savings and pensions by the country's bankrupt government in 2015 could get more money if latest finding are anything to go by.Three years ago, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced that it would pay $5 to all those who held Zimbabwe dollar bank accounts and pensions when it abandoned its domestic currency in 2008.The move was, however, roundly criticized by various stakeholders in the country "as gross unfair" prompting the government to set up a commission of inquiry into the matter.