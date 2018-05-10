Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

by AP
52 mins ago | Views
A helicopter pilot had a low concentration of fentanyl in his blood during a crash in New Mexico that killed him and four other people including Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett, according to autopsy results obtained on Friday.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid and pain medication, was found in the autopsy report for Jamie Coleman Dodd, the lead pilot in the January crash in northeastern New Mexico.

The report didn't say whether Dodd may have been taking fentanyl for health reasons. Prior reports have not indicated that drugs were a cause of the crash.

Autopsies also were performed on co-pilot Paul Cobb and wealthy businessman Charles Burnett III — also killed in the crash on a grassy mesa top east of Raton.

All three men died of blunt force trauma. Burns also were a cause of death for Burnett. Bennett's wife, Heather, also died in the crash.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AP
More on: #Bennet, #Pilot,

Comments

For sale is mazda demio

House forsale

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new

Health and fitness fair to be held

Italian sterling sets on sale

Burnside 3acre forsale

Kitchen unit on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

42 mins ago | 410 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

43 mins ago | 345 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

45 mins ago | 297 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

46 mins ago | 377 Views

Baboon mauls baby

46 mins ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

47 mins ago | 309 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

47 mins ago | 314 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

48 mins ago | 192 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

49 mins ago | 139 Views

Expect bhora musango

49 mins ago | 258 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

51 mins ago | 150 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

53 mins ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

54 mins ago | 167 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

55 mins ago | 128 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

57 mins ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Headmaster up for attempted rape

2 hrs ago | 221 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days