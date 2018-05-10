Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF youth secretary Kudzanai Chipanga has been taken to the High Court by CBZ bank, which is seeking to recover over $62 000 he obtained from the financial institution through an overdraft facility six years ago.

The bank is also seeking an order to attach his property to recover the money.

Chipanga, who is also the former Makoni West MP, was issued with summons by the bank last Wednesday under case number HC4277/18 and is yet to enter his appearance to defend.

CBZ said it entered into an agreement with the politician in January 2012 granting him a revolving overdraft facility of $31 000, which was repayable with interest on the expiry date, being September 30, 2013.

"It was a term of the agreement that interest would accrue on the amount drawn under the overdraft facility at the plaintiff's (CBZ) minimum lending rate from time to time, which was 15% per annum, calculated on the daily balance compounded on a monthly basis," the bank said in its declaration.

"In the event of a default such interest would accrue at the plaintiff's penalty rate from time to time…despite utilising the overdraft facility. Defendant (Chipanga) breached the agreement when he failed to repay the amounts drawn together with interest thereon on the due date."

Chipanga's failure to service the loan then prompted the bank to approach the court for recourse after all its efforts to recover the money yielded nothing.

"Defendant has always acknowledged his indebtedness to the plaintiff and has made part-payments towards the settlement of the acknowledgement of debt, the last of which was paid on February 19, 2018 and nothing has thereafter been paid," the bank said.

"Despite a demand letter dated February 9, 2017, defendant failed to pay the amount due to the plaintiff.

"In terms of the notarial general covering bond number 1041/2012 dated January 18, 2012, defendant bonded all his movable property as security for repayment of his indebtedness to the plaintiff.

"Accordingly, the said movable property must be declared to be specially executable."

The matter is pending.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #CBZ, #Chipanga, #Debt

Comments

Stands forsale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Nissan atlas on sale

Comforter on sale

Isuzuki boat on sale

Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

42 mins ago | 409 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

43 mins ago | 342 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

45 mins ago | 297 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

45 mins ago | 372 Views

Baboon mauls baby

46 mins ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

47 mins ago | 306 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

47 mins ago | 313 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

48 mins ago | 191 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

48 mins ago | 138 Views

Expect bhora musango

49 mins ago | 258 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

50 mins ago | 33 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

51 mins ago | 217 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

53 mins ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

54 mins ago | 167 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

55 mins ago | 126 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

56 mins ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Headmaster up for attempted rape

2 hrs ago | 221 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days