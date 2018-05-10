Latest News Editor's Choice


Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
THE Welshman Ncube-led MDC has named its 31 parliamentary candidates for the seats it was allocated by the MDC Alliance.

Party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi yesterday said the candidates' final list was endorsed during the party's national council meeting held in Harare on Saturday.
These were Pilate Ndebele (Bulilima West), Maxwell Mthunzana (Lupane East), Mxolisi Sibanda (Lupane West), Witness Khumalo (Tsholotsho North), Zenzo Nkomo (Tsholotsho South), Joyce Ndlovu (Gwanda North), Patrick Dube (Gwanda Central), Angilacala Ndlovu (Insiza South), David Coltart (Bulawayo East), Stella Ndlovu (Luveve), and Nimrod Lunga (Vungu).

Other candidates were Miriam Mushayi (Kuwadzana), Edwin Mushoriwa (Dzivarasekwa), Christopher Monera (Mhondoro-Mubaira), Thandiwe Mlilo (Mberengwa East), Osherd Mtunami (Shurugwi South), Francis Keith Maseko (Zvishavane Runde), Lameck Muyambi (Gokwe Kana), Nicholas Bwanyashuro (Muzvezve), Moreblessing Charuma (Chegutu East), Munyamana Godfrey (Mutare North), Jealous Munemero (Buhera North), Faith Chakwera (Mazowe South), Tamary Chimanzi (Mazowe West), Claude Nyanhete (Chikomba West), Boniface Mushore (Mutoko North), Constance Chihota (Marondera West), Kenias Donga (Chiredzi East), Lovemore Zanawi (Chiredzi South), George Mudombo (Chivi Central) and Tibba Paswell (Chivi South).

Chihwayi said the party's national council re-affirmed its demand for free, fair and credible elections.

"Council endorsed the working draft of the code (of conduct) and mandated the standing committee to work closely with other parties to ensure the adoption, launch and popularisation of the Code of Conduct," he said. "Council lamented the continued lack of equal, fair and balanced coverage of electoral processes and political parties by the public media in the run up to the elections."

Chihwayi said the national council expressed concern at the unsatisfactory electoral environment which still persists only a few months before the elections.

"In this regard, council demanded the complete demilitarisation of all electoral processes, including the recall back into barracks of all security personnel deployed in communities as part of Zanu-PF election strategy," he said.

"Council noted with concern the delays in the finalisation of the voters roll and the failure by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to carry out adequate voter education and to ensure that voter registration is fully accessible to all Zimbabweans. Council appealed to Zec to expedite the production of an accurate and clean biometric voters' roll.

"Council noted that it is most likely that Zanu-PF is planning to rig the elections using the ballot paper and in this regard mandated the standing committee to work with Alliance partners in the MDC Alliance in doing everything possible to cause Zec and the government to adopt a public ballot procurement process that is open, transparent, verifiable and subject to audit so that the ballot paper will not be manipulated to predetermine against the will of the people and the electoral outcome."
Chihwayi said the party had expressed its commitment to working with MDC Alliance partners.

Source - newsday

