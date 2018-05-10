Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and former CIO Director General Retired Major General Happyton Bonyongwe today appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy together with POTRAZ Director-General Dr Gift Machengete and other former senior police officers.

The portfolio committee is continuing to conduct hearings on the missing US$15 billion diamond revenue.

The committee is chaired by Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa.

More details to follow.....

Source - zbc
More on: #Mliswa, #CIO, #Bonyongwe

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days