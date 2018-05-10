BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three people were killed while four others were injured in a head-on collision involving a small vehicle and a lorry at Mapinga Great Dyke Pass along the Harare-Chirundu road early this morning.The deceased were all travelling in the small vehicle.The lorry which was carrying tobacco bales, overturned upon impact and occupants were thrown out onto the tarmac via the windscreen.A child believed to be around 9 to 10 years old survived the accident.She was travelling in the small vehicle in which three of its occupants died on the spot after being trapped following the collision.