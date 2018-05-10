Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Three people were killed while four others were injured in a head-on collision involving a small vehicle and a lorry at Mapinga Great Dyke Pass along the Harare-Chirundu road early this morning.

The deceased were all travelling in the small vehicle.

The lorry which was carrying tobacco bales, overturned upon impact and occupants were thrown out onto the tarmac via the windscreen.

A child believed to be around 9 to 10 years old survived the accident.

She was travelling in the small vehicle in which three of its occupants died on the spot after being trapped following the collision.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #Head, #Crash, #Accident

Comments

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Mother's day menu special

Italian sterling sets on sale

Sofa for sale

Wanted

For sale are ladies handbags

Kitchen unit on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

41 mins ago | 168 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

1 hr ago | 655 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

4 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

4 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 903 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

4 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

4 hrs ago | 999 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

5 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

5 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

5 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

5 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Baboon mauls baby

5 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

5 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

5 hrs ago | 962 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

5 hrs ago | 853 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

Expect bhora musango

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

5 hrs ago | 657 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

5 hrs ago | 861 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

6 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3774 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

6 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

6 hrs ago | 947 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

6 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

6 hrs ago | 523 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

6 hrs ago | 832 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

6 hrs ago | 744 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

6 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

6 hrs ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days