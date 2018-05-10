Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a bizarre incident a Chiweshe boy from Chaka village, Chaona was caught raping a pregnant goat last week prompting the village head to send him before Chief Makope's village court yesterday (Sunday).Chief Makope heard that the boy was caught undressed raping a goat after he was sold out by its anguished bleats.He was slapped with one bovine and an additional four goats to be paid to the owner of the goat as ransom.Chief Makope said he does not condone such behaviour hence people who violate Ubuntu should be judged harshly."What the boy did is not acceptable in the society and people who do not respect our tradition in such a manner should be treated harshly that is very wrong especially considering his age," he said.Apparently the raped goat was killed and buried as it was regarded no longer fit for human consumption.Cases of bestiality are mushrooming in Mashonaland Central Makope said this year alone he has presided over four cases though three of them were between cows and human beings.Bestiality is sprouting in my area this year I have presided over four cases, though this one is unique in that it is involving a goat, the last three were involving cows, Makope said.Last month a Mazowe man was caught pants down with a goat and was sent to Chief Chiweshe village court.In Guruve another case of bestiality was recorded at Shinje where a goat was reportedly raped to death with condoms.