Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has set free a student, who was charged with misconduct in connection with a demonstration held at the institution last year, after making a determination that he was not guilty.

23 year-old Kudakwashe Guta was summoned to appear before the UZ Student Disciplinary Committee on Friday 27 April 2018 to answer to charges of breaching the university's rules of conduct.

During the disciplinary hearing, UZ authorities alleged that Guta, a political science student at the university, who was represented by Denford Halimani and Kuzivakwashe Ngodza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, participated in a demonstration held on 26 June 2017 led by some medical students, who protested against the arbitrary hiking of fees.

In the course of the demonstration, UZ authorities charged that Guta incited violence on university premises by urging fellow students to insult and physically attack security personnel. The university authorities said Guta's alleged conduct was in breach of some sections of Ordinance 30 as he had no right to do so.

Oddly, the UZ authorities' decision to haul Guta to appear before a disciplinary hearing came at a time when he was recently acquitted by Harare Magistrate Victoria Mashamba after standing trial on charges of public violence as defined in section 36(1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, where he was represented by Ngodza after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers in June 2017 following the UZ protest.

On Friday 11 May 2018, the UZ Student Disciplinary Committee chaired by Dr Madzikanda exonerated Guta of any misconduct after making a finding that the student had not incited violence at the institution but had tried to mediate between some UZ security personnel and the protesting medical students.

The UZ Student Disciplinary Committee noted that the testimony given by one witness Walter Mukunza, who is employed as a security personnel at the institution, was not acceptable owing to some inconsistencies.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Italian sterling sets on sale

Comforter on sale

Isuzuki boat on sale

Mother's day menu special

1 acre stand woodville

Truck on sale

Stands forsale

Available is a wedding venue


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

9 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

11 mins ago | 23 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

12 mins ago | 66 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

14 mins ago | 70 Views

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

16 mins ago | 48 Views

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

16 mins ago | 25 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

3 hrs ago | 1490 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

3 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

6 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

6 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

6 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

6 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

7 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

7 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

7 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

7 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Baboon mauls baby

7 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

7 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

7 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

7 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

Expect bhora musango

7 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

7 hrs ago | 792 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

7 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

7 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

7 hrs ago | 793 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

8 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4604 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

8 hrs ago | 3184 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

8 hrs ago | 1114 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

8 hrs ago | 540 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

8 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

8 hrs ago | 651 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

8 hrs ago | 562 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days