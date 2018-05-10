Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
As Zimbabwe hurtles towards the crunch July/August harmonised elections, former vice president Joice Mujuru, who now leads the National People Party (NPP), finds herself in no woman's land, with her party broke and supporters fleeing to other parties.

Once touted as the one to succeed former president Robert Mugabe, Mujuru was unceremoniously fired from her position in 2014 - and riding on a wave of public sympathy, she went on to form her own party, the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF). Scores of former Zanu-PF stalwarts followed her but then later turned against her.

Former politburo members Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti left her and to her credit - although she wobbled - she plodded on and formed the NPP,  party that has a sprinkling of Zanu-PF and MDC rejects, but which for now is finding the going hard against the big boys of local politics, namely, the mainstream MDC led by Nelson Chamisa and Zanu-PF led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Academic and researcher Ibbo Mandaza told the Daily News that although the grounds are fertile for an opposition victory, Mujuru is feeble on her own and will not win in any constituency.

"The opposition forces are far bigger than any political party and it is now up to the leaders of those parties to capitalise on the fertile ground, she has a chance if she joins other organisations but on her own, she has little or no chance at all," said Mandaza.

Professor of World Politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, Stephen Chan, said Mujuru will not get a single seat in the forthcoming elections.

"I think the fortunes of Joice Mujuru will not revive for the elections. The fall of Mugabe and the declared agenda of Mnangagwa stole all her ground from under her feet. She can no longer gain political credit from being persecuted by a man who no longer holds office.

"And Mnangagwa's modernisation and internationalisation agenda has stolen ground from Chamisa as well as leaders of smaller parties like Mujuru. I do not think her party will gain a single seat in the elections," said Chan.

With only a few weeks left before the litmus polls, analysts have already dismissed the decorated liberation struggle war icon chances in the forthcoming elections, saying she is a spent force.

Apart from internal conflicts, he NPP is also dogged with financial woes at a time when Zanu-PF has splashed at least $2 million on advertising material including electronic billboards.

Through her spokesperson Gift Nyandoro, who also doubles as the NPP secretary-general, the former VP - who was married to the country first army general the late Solomon Mujuru - was facing the same financial problems afflicting all Zimbabweans.

"I have heard allegations that we are having financial problems but we are not a profit making organisation, we are a political party that thrives on the foundations and principles that believe that another Zimbabwe is possible. NPP is no different from local churches that thrive on tithes from their members. Just like any other political party, challenges are expected, put simply any challenges that is premised on allegations of financial challenges is bound to be very normal in a country like Zimbabwe, we don't have a money to buy posters or buy chiefs cars like what Mnangagwa did, there is no difference between government and party," said Nyandoro.

Mnangagwa's government recently bought top-of-the- range off-road vehicles for chiefs.

While Zanu-PF, just like the MDC have parliamentary representation, they have access to funding under the Political Parties Finance Act of 2001, which was enacted to ensure that parties do not receive money from foreign governments.

Mujuru's party has no representation in Parliament and depends solely on the goodwill of its supporters, according to Nyandoro.
"We are not losing sleep over that. The truth is going to be revealed in the next elections, we are not a dark horse, we are the government-in-waiting," said Nyandoro.

Dissecting the problems that have bogged NPP and eventually resulted in several splits, political analysts said the tragedy of Mujuru is that she failed to define herself and dithered on joining the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

"There are a plethora of factors that made Mujuru's political project not that exhilarating as the euphoria of her bravado to defy Mugabe and her own political outfit slowly but surely waned. Firstly, the ideology from which her party is based is hazy and people struggle to draw the line between what her outfit stands for and what Zanu-PF stands for.

"Secondly, she was a tainted political figure with many allegations of corruption and plunder of national resources that hovered over the name Mujuru. People simply do not have an appetite for leaders allegedly involved in the plunder of our nation," analyst Maxwell Saungweme said.

Mujuru and her late husband, just like most Zanu-PF politicians, are widely counted amongst the richest politicians in Zimbabwe, although she denies it.

While most Zimbabweans celebrated Mugabe's demise last November, Mujuru was ambivalent, her response somewhat lukewarm and that effect, according to Saungweme, also further tainted her political standing.

"She seemed to be going against the grain when she showed sympathy for Mugabe after the coup, yet all people converged on ‘Mugabe must go', though they did not say they wanted a junta regime after Mugabe.

"If she was politically tactful, maybe she should have joined Zanu-PF under Mnangagwa and his junta, as her political aspirations are similar to Zanu-PF's and are moored on the need to safeguard their ill-gotten wealth.

"Alternatively, she must have buried her pride and heeded calls by Tsvangirai to join him and his MDC in the so-called ‘big tent'. But this would have meant her accepting an inferior role to Tsvangirai, now (Nelson) Chamisa.

"By doing this, she would have been clear that she is now an opposition member. Currently, people doubt whether her outfit is genuinely opposition or is a political blend of ruling and opposition ideas.

"People can't follow a party which is not clear about being opposition or seeking to maintain the ideals of ruling party, which are in her political DNA," said Saungweme.

At 63, Mujuru is now entering the twilight of her political career and apart from age, something else might be standing against her, her gender.

"To a limited extent, her botch and the failure of her party are attributable to patriarchy or the Zimbabwe political terrain that is unfortunately averse to female leaders. But largely, she is responsible for the failure of her project and her lack of political sophistry and cohesive leadership are largely to blame for weak showing of her political endeavour.

"She will not be a dark horse in the impending elections. The battle is between Chamisa and Mnangagwa," Saungweme said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Mujuru, #Prospects, #Grim

Comments

Burnside 3acre forsale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Academic writing services available

Mother's day menu special

Health and fitness fair to be held

Nissan atlas on sale

Comforter on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

15 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

16 mins ago | 66 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

18 mins ago | 70 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

18 mins ago | 44 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

19 mins ago | 131 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

21 mins ago | 129 Views

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

23 mins ago | 34 Views

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

3 hrs ago | 1515 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

3 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

6 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

6 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

6 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

6 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

7 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

7 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

7 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

7 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Baboon mauls baby

7 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

7 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

7 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

7 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

Expect bhora musango

7 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

7 hrs ago | 794 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

7 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

7 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

7 hrs ago | 613 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

8 hrs ago | 794 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

8 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4653 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

8 hrs ago | 3211 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

8 hrs ago | 1125 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

8 hrs ago | 542 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

8 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

8 hrs ago | 652 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

8 hrs ago | 385 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

8 hrs ago | 565 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days