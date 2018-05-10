Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa-based businessman Justice Maphosa - who came to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rescue when Zimbabwe's new leader fled the country late last year, with hired assassins apparently in hot pursuit following his ruthless sacking from the government and Zanu PF - is under heavy attack on both sides of the Limpopo River.

So bad has the situation become for Maphosa - who was relatively unknown until he assisted Mnangagwa - that his enemies are said to be pushing hard not just to see him deported from South Africa, but also to destroy his businesses completely, the Daily News can report.

The Zimbabwe-born, but SA-domiciled Maphosa - who is founder and owner of diversified firm Big Times Strategic Group (BTSG) - played the role of a good samaritan in November last year when he sent an aeroplane to pick up the then under-siege Mnangagwa and his son Emmerson Junior from Mozambique, at a time that many people had deserted ED for fear of upsetting ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

Just before that, it had been reported that Mnangagwa and his remaining few associates had foiled determined attempts by security agents to block him from exiting the country via Mutare's Forbes Border Post.

Mnangagwa himself has since revealed that he was tipped by the few loyal friends he still had at the time that his life was in imminent danger and that he had to skip the country's borders to escape assassination, before authorities dramatically tried to stop him at Forbes.

But his attempts to get help from his friends of many years inside and outside the country - including the well-off Moti family - drew a blank, as Mugabe's regime closed down on him.

It was then that Maphosa made arrangements for his private jet to pick the Zimbabwean leader and his son in Mozambique, after Mnangagwa had jumped the border - walking tens of kilometres in thick bush at night in the process - before the Gwanda-born businessman also risked his own life by sheltering the new Zanu PF leader for nearly two weeks at one of his homes in Pretoria.

Among the challenges that Maphosa has faced in the last few months, he was arrested in South Africa on February 19 this year  upon returning from a business trip abroad and served with a deportation order, with instructions to drive him to the Beitbridge Border Post on the same day.

The Daily News understands that the SA department of Home Affairs accused Maphosa then of having fraudulently obtained his national identity, which it issued to him more than 20 years ago - amid claims that certain interests in both Pretoria and Harare were working hard to make his life difficult since he assisted Mnangagwa.

However, the plan to deport Maphosa was thwarted by his lawyers who argued strongly that he was simply being victimised on political grounds, leading to the department of Home Affairs cancelling the deportation order, and the case being postponed "sine die" (indefinitely).

In an extraordinary rags to riches story, Maphosa arrived in South Africa as a homeless teen boy, and eventually found care and support in the home of philanthropist Trevor Fisk, who also paid for his IT degree studies in Cape Town.

Crack South African investigations unit, the Hawks, recently said they were also investigating Maphosa on allegations that he had irregularly benefitted from a multi-million rand tender in that country's North West Province, which the businessman disputes.

"We find ourselves being vilified ... because of the times and political narratives shaping themselves around the political power bases, which, unfortunately, are municipalities," Maphosa said of this particular investigation - referring to the ugly contestations for power that are raging within the ruling African National Congress.

But Maphosa's troubles are not only confined to South Africa, as he has apparently and ironically also become a target of some elements within Mnangagwa's government.

To begin with, he has been stripped of the VIP treatment that he used to enjoy whenever he visited Zimbabwe to check the progress on his fledgling company in Harare.
This has seen Maphosa not visiting his country of birth since February.

Commenting on the challenges that he is facing in Zimbabwe and South Africa, an SA-based businessman who is involved in charity work with Maphosa said last week that he had little doubt that Maphosa was being haunted by some powerful interests for having helped Mnangagwa last year.

George Moyo, chairperson of Ubuntu Foundation, told students and teachers at Upper Corana Junior School in rural Eastern Cape, that Maphosa was being attacked for his "good heart".

"Justice relates well with the people of Zimbabwe. When ... Mnangagwa was fired as deputy and ran away from Mugabe, he pulled a card from his wallet to call Justice to pick him up with his plane.

"Sixteen days later, Mnangagwa is called back home to become president. Three weeks later, Justice is targeted. He has been targeted in unsubstantiated things including fraud.

"As we move on, I ask you to be with us as we do this job (of building six classroom blocks). You must pray for Maphosa because the attacks are not going to stop anytime soon. He, however, will remain standing," Moyo said.

"Repeated attempts by the Daily News to speak to Maphosa over the weekend drew a blank.

Mnangagwa fled into self-imposed exile after he was fired by Mugabe - vowing to come back and dislodge the frail nonagenarian from power, while also angrily accusing Mugabe of destroying and running the country like his private property.

"I would like my fellow citizens to know that I am now out of the country, and safe. My sudden departure was caused by incessant threats on my person, life and family by those who have attempted before through various forms of elimination, including poisoning," Mnangagwa said in a scathing statement he issued from South Africa.

Within two weeks of that statement, the curtain fell on Mugabe when he resigned moments after Parliament had started damaging proceedings to impeach him.

This followed a military intervention that was code-named Operation Restore Legacy, which saw the nonagenarian and his then powerful wife Grace being placed under house arrest.

Several Cabinet ministers linked to the Generation 40 (G40) faction, which had coalesced around Grace, were also targeted in the operation which ended just before Christmas.

The annihilated G40 - with the visible help of Mugabe and Grace - was, before the military intervention, locked in a bitter war with Mnangagwa and his supporters for control of both Zanu PF and the country.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Truck on sale

Nissan atlas on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

For sale are washing baskets

Sofa for sale

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

Kitchen unit on sale

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

The advantages Nelson Chamisa has so far

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Voters to inpect provisional voters' roll from May 19 - 29

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Chaos as chiefs demand Mhondoro-Ngezi primary re-run

33 mins ago | 185 Views

Kasukuwure's people still running Zanu-PF

33 mins ago | 246 Views

Staring through the rear-view

40 mins ago | 82 Views

Jonathan Moyo sets Mugabe on Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 493 Views

Heal Zimbabwe statement on the recent MDC-T intra-party violence

42 mins ago | 96 Views

Investigating Officer sucked in bribe scam

44 mins ago | 178 Views

Nobody can kill Chamisa

47 mins ago | 364 Views

Dutch firm joins Zimbabwe cannabis/ mbanje stampede

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

TelOne gets a broadcasting licence

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

2 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

2 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

4 hrs ago | 765 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

5 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

7 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

8 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

8 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

8 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

8 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

8 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

9 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

9 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Baboon mauls baby

9 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

9 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

9 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

9 hrs ago | 689 Views

Expect bhora musango

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

9 hrs ago | 850 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

9 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

9 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

9 hrs ago | 686 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 930 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days