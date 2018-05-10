Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

by Byo24News Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tensions in the Movement for Democratic Alliance have manifested on twitter with MDC-T Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora clashing with People's Democratic Party president Tendai Biti.

Following the rally addressed by MDC Alliance presidential camdidate in Marange area, Mutare, Biti took to social media about the life of the villagers which he described as feudal.

Posted Biti; "A big rare smile from Marange . . . Manicaland regrettably has the highest rate of polygamy in the country with 45% of married persons in this community being in polygamous unions. Education and development will eliminate these throw backs from our feudal past. #changethatdelivers."
The tweet did not go down well with Mwonzora who comes from Manicaland province.

"The people in Marange  deserve respect. They are certainly not feudal," Mwonzora retorted angrily.
Zimbabweans joined in the thread with some blaming Mwonzora for challenging Biti.

However, others blasted Biti for his lack of regard for the norms and values of the people of Malawi.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mwonzora, #Biti, #MDC-T

Comments

Truck on sale

Nissan atlas on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

For sale are washing baskets

Sofa for sale

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

Kitchen unit on sale

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

The advantages Nelson Chamisa has so far

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Voters to inpect provisional voters' roll from May 19 - 29

13 mins ago | 24 Views

Chaos as chiefs demand Mhondoro-Ngezi primary re-run

32 mins ago | 185 Views

Kasukuwure's people still running Zanu-PF

32 mins ago | 245 Views

Staring through the rear-view

40 mins ago | 81 Views

Jonathan Moyo sets Mugabe on Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 487 Views

Heal Zimbabwe statement on the recent MDC-T intra-party violence

42 mins ago | 94 Views

Investigating Officer sucked in bribe scam

44 mins ago | 175 Views

Nobody can kill Chamisa

46 mins ago | 360 Views

Dutch firm joins Zimbabwe cannabis/ mbanje stampede

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

TelOne gets a broadcasting licence

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

2 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

4 hrs ago | 764 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

5 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

7 hrs ago | 2437 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

8 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

8 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

8 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

8 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

8 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

9 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

9 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Baboon mauls baby

9 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

9 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

9 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

9 hrs ago | 689 Views

Expect bhora musango

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

9 hrs ago | 850 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

9 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

9 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

9 hrs ago | 686 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 930 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days