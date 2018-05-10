News / National
Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter
Tensions in the Movement for Democratic Alliance have manifested on twitter with MDC-T Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora clashing with People's Democratic Party president Tendai Biti.
Following the rally addressed by MDC Alliance presidential camdidate in Marange area, Mutare, Biti took to social media about the life of the villagers which he described as feudal.
Posted Biti; "A big rare smile from Marange . . . Manicaland regrettably has the highest rate of polygamy in the country with 45% of married persons in this community being in polygamous unions. Education and development will eliminate these throw backs from our feudal past. #changethatdelivers."
The tweet did not go down well with Mwonzora who comes from Manicaland province.
"The people in Marange deserve respect. They are certainly not feudal," Mwonzora retorted angrily.
Zimbabweans joined in the thread with some blaming Mwonzora for challenging Biti.
However, others blasted Biti for his lack of regard for the norms and values of the people of Malawi.
Source - Byo24News