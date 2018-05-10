Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TelOne gets a broadcasting licence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Government has awarded the State- owned telecoms firm TelOne a broadcasting licence, allowing the company to offer video on demand services.

TelOne announced the news yesterday in one of the State-run newspapers.

"Please note that TelOne (Pvt) Ltd has been awarded a Broadcasting Service Licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 10 (11) of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06)," reads part of the notice.

Currently, the firm is providing Internet services as well as its traditional voice calling services.

This comes barely some weeks after the government awarded another telecoms company a broadcasting licence.

Econet Media was licensed to offer web casting, content distribution and video on demand services.

However, Econet already runs a satellite television, Kwese.

Recently, government announced that the country was going to have up to 24 television channels as it embraces new technology for its broadcasting spectrum, which will generate employment.

Video on demand is a programming system which allows users to select and watch/listen to video or audio content such as movies and TV shows whenever they choose, rather than at a scheduled broadcast time, the method that prevailed with over-the-air programming during the 20th Century.

Downloading and streaming video on demand systems provide the user with all of the features of portable media players and DVD players.

Some video on demand systems that store and stream programmes from hard disk drives use a memory buffer to allow the user to fast forward and rewind digital videos.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

For sale are ladies handbags

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new

Toyota prado on sale

John deere tractor for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Stands forsale

For sale are washing baskets


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mhofu names Cosafa 2018 provisional squad

9 mins ago | 6 Views

The advantages Nelson Chamisa has so far

16 mins ago | 104 Views

Voters to inpect provisional voters' roll from May 19 - 29

24 mins ago | 50 Views

Chaos as chiefs demand Mhondoro-Ngezi primary re-run

43 mins ago | 233 Views

Kasukuwure's people still running Zanu-PF

43 mins ago | 328 Views

Staring through the rear-view

51 mins ago | 100 Views

Jonathan Moyo sets Mugabe on Mnangagwa

52 mins ago | 615 Views

Heal Zimbabwe statement on the recent MDC-T intra-party violence

53 mins ago | 128 Views

Investigating Officer sucked in bribe scam

55 mins ago | 217 Views

Nobody can kill Chamisa

57 mins ago | 419 Views

Dutch firm joins Zimbabwe cannabis/ mbanje stampede

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

2 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

2 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

5 hrs ago | 839 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

5 hrs ago | 1806 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

5 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

8 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

8 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

8 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

8 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

9 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

9 hrs ago | 2696 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

9 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

9 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Baboon mauls baby

9 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

9 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

9 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

9 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

9 hrs ago | 692 Views

Expect bhora musango

9 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

9 hrs ago | 854 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

9 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

9 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

9 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

9 hrs ago | 687 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days