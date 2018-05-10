TelOne gets a broadcasting licence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has awarded the State- owned telecoms firm TelOne a broadcasting licence, allowing the company to offer video on demand services.TelOne announced the news yesterday in one of the State-run newspapers."Please note that TelOne (Pvt) Ltd has been awarded a Broadcasting Service Licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 10 (11) of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06)," reads part of the notice.Currently, the firm is providing Internet services as well as its traditional voice calling services.This comes barely some weeks after the government awarded another telecoms company a broadcasting licence.Econet Media was licensed to offer web casting, content distribution and video on demand services.However, Econet already runs a satellite television, Kwese.Recently, government announced that the country was going to have up to 24 television channels as it embraces new technology for its broadcasting spectrum, which will generate employment.Video on demand is a programming system which allows users to select and watch/listen to video or audio content such as movies and TV shows whenever they choose, rather than at a scheduled broadcast time, the method that prevailed with over-the-air programming during the 20th Century.Downloading and streaming video on demand systems provide the user with all of the features of portable media players and DVD players.Some video on demand systems that store and stream programmes from hard disk drives use a memory buffer to allow the user to fast forward and rewind digital videos.