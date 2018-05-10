Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nobody can kill Chamisa

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
MDC-ALLIANCE candidate Nelson Chamisa says he is so confident that nobody in both the MDC and Zanu PF can dare try to kill him that he has advised his security not to worry much.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Chamisa said it was "not possible" for anyone to kill him and those who would try to do so were bound to "get confused" in the process.

He said this Sunday while addressing Alliance supporters and members at a rally held in Bambazonke Business Centre in Marange.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #Kill, #MDC

Comments

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

1 acre stand woodville

Academic writing services available

John deere tractor for sale

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new

Nissan atlas on sale

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mhofu names Cosafa 2018 provisional squad

54 secs ago | 0 Views

The advantages Nelson Chamisa has so far

8 mins ago | 27 Views

Voters to inpect provisional voters' roll from May 19 - 29

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Chaos as chiefs demand Mhondoro-Ngezi primary re-run

35 mins ago | 201 Views

Kasukuwure's people still running Zanu-PF

35 mins ago | 272 Views

Staring through the rear-view

43 mins ago | 84 Views

Jonathan Moyo sets Mugabe on Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 531 Views

Heal Zimbabwe statement on the recent MDC-T intra-party violence

45 mins ago | 102 Views

Investigating Officer sucked in bribe scam

47 mins ago | 191 Views

Dutch firm joins Zimbabwe cannabis/ mbanje stampede

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

TelOne gets a broadcasting licence

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

2 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

2 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 905 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

4 hrs ago | 766 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

5 hrs ago | 1796 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

5 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

8 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

8 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

8 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

8 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

9 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

9 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

9 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

9 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Baboon mauls baby

9 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

9 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

9 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

9 hrs ago | 690 Views

Expect bhora musango

9 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

9 hrs ago | 850 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

9 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

9 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

9 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

9 hrs ago | 687 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days