Nobody can kill Chamisa

MDC-ALLIANCE candidate Nelson Chamisa says he is so confident that nobody in both the MDC and Zanu PF can dare try to kill him that he has advised his security not to worry much.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Chamisa said it was "not possible" for anyone to kill him and those who would try to do so were bound to "get confused" in the process.He said this Sunday while addressing Alliance supporters and members at a rally held in Bambazonke Business Centre in Marange.