Jonathan Moyo sets Mugabe on Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has urged ousted President Robert Mugabe to throw his weight behind an opposition coalition in order to bring to an end to Zanu PF rule.

Moyo used his social microblogging Twitter account to draw parallels between the situation in Zimbabwe and the recent shock win by new Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mahomed.

Aged Marathir made a stunning comeback at 92 to depose his former party and assume power after years in the doldrums. A friend of Mugabe's, Mahathir previously served as Prime Minister between 1981 and 2003.

"That if 92-year old Mahathir (Mahomed) did it by rallying opposition forces against Malaysia's ruling party he led and which had been in power for 61years, 94 year old President Mugabe can also did it (sic) by rallying a GNU of opposition forces against Zanu PF he led and which has ruled Zimbabwe for 38 years," Moyo said.


The former Zanu PF spin doctor said Mugabe did not need to return as leader but could help "restore legitimacy" in Zimbabwe.

"Not for Pres(ident) Mugabe to return as Head of State but for him to rally opposition forces into (a) Grand National Union by throwing his weight behind them to restore legitimacy.

It's a lesson to draw not only from Malaysia but also from Nigeria (Olesugun) Obasanjo and Kenya (Daniel Arap) Moi," said Moyo.




Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

