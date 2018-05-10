Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwure's people still running Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
OUSTED G40 faction member and former ruling party's national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere's people are still in control of Zanu-PF structures throughout the country, aggrieved War Veterans have said.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the liberation fighters said this was evidenced by how the party's primary elections were conducted where some cell registers where manipulated and genuine members were not allowed to vote because most of the district and provincial chairpersons were imposed by Kasukuwere.

They also accused Kasukuwere's people of blocking them (war vets) from taking leadership and strategic positions within the party.

Mashonaland West War Veterans association chairperson Cornelius Muoni said the liberation fighters were all side-lined or elbowed out and prevented from participating in the just ended Zanu-PF primary elections.

His sentiments were also echoed by Matabeleland South chairperson Section Ncube who said G4O remnants were still running the show.

War Veteran's leadership were the first to openly declare their support and allegiance to Mnangagwa to take over which did not go down well with the former president Robert Mugabe and most of them were expelled from the party and arrested for undermining the office of the presidency

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days