Mhofu names Cosafa 2018 provisional squad

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Warriors coach Sunday Chidzmbwa has named an exciting preliminary squad of players for the 2018 COSAFA Cup, which includes several overseas-based players.The squad of 33 will be trimmed down to the required 20 by May 20, the deadline for nations to submit their squads for the regional showpiece competition.GoalkeepersGeorge Chigova (Polokwane City)Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs)Donovan Bernard (Ngezi Platinum Stars)Chang Mariyoni (Triangle)DefendersAlec Mudimu (CEFN Druids)Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs)Kelvin Moyo (FC Platinum)Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars)Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars)Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest)Jameson Mukombwe (FC Platinum)Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Harare City)Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Prague)Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic)Honest Moyo (Highlanders)Adam Chicksen (Bradford city)MidfieldersMarshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates)Richard Hachiro (Herentals)Andy Rinomhota (Reading)Kundai Benyu (Oldham AthleticAbbas Amidu (Entag El Harby)Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka)Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars)Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns)Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu)Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Singida United)Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge)StrikersKnowledge Musona (KV Oostende)Evans Rusike (Supersport United)Macaulley Bonne (Leyton Orient)Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF)Kelly Lunga (Bonner SC)Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City)