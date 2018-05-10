Majome to contest as an independent, exposes vote rigging shenanigans

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

MDC-T Member of Parliament for Harare West constituency, Jessie Majome who recently withdrew her candidature in the party's primary elections citing irregularities has announced her decision to stand as an independent representative.Majome, however, said she will not quit the opposition party.Addressing a press conference in her Harare West constituency, Majome she will no longer participate as MDC Alliance candidate in the forthcoming harmonized elections."I hereby announce and strengthen by that I will be standing . . . as an independent candidate in Harare West constituency," she said.The MDC-T legislator said she cannot participate in a shameful election which is full of irregularities that the party frowns upon at national level."It is on record that the party leadership feels that we cannot participate in an election unless reforms are made."How then do I allow myself and you Harare Westerners to participate in an election where my party is failing to participate the same fairness that we are advocating for at national level," she said.Majome announced on May 11 her withdrawal in the primary elections citing unfair electoral practices."Elections in our party have turned into a lottery which could be won by whoever can buy the highest number of cards and not the one who can win heart and minds of Westerners.She added; "Election shrouded in mystery. Party's structures are not aware of the election criteria and the printing of ballots, numbers remain a secret."Majome also told ZiFM that people are being bused in from outside Harare West for meetings, some from Highfield. She fears these may vote in the MDC-T constituency primary.Majome says her rival Joana Mamombe doesn't meet the MDC-T candidate criteria; 5 years membership and resident of Harare West. The district informed MDC-T leaders of this but they overlooked it.She says the candidate selection is not free and fair being "manipulated towards a particular outcome." She claims there's manipulation of party membership cards used for voting.