Mnangagwa's govt offers civil servants 15% pay rise

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago
The government has offered civil servants a 15 percent salary increment as part of its efforts to improve their conditions of service.

The increment is with effect from the 1st of July 2018.

This follows negotiations between the government through its National Joint Negotiating Council and the civil servants' representative board, the Apex Council.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Apex Council Chairperson, Mrs Cecelia Alexander said they appreciate the government's offer but said negotiations are still ongoing.

She urged the government to improve the offer to a level of or above the poverty datum line.


Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days