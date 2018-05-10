New Zimbabwe parliament building takes shape

News / National

by Staff reporter

The construction of the new parliament building in Mount Hampden should begin soon following the availing of funds by the Chinese government during President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit to the Asian country last month.According to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, the Zimbabwean government has already completed servicing of the land which entailed opening up the access road, water provision and electricity.China will construct the new building to the tune of about $100 million.The 650 seater parliament building was mooted over a decade ago to replace the old one built during the colonial era where the number of legislators can no longer fit.The building is configured to accommodate joint sittings of the National Assembly and Senate.The new structure will have extra facilities for conferencing, 12 committee rooms and adequate space for office staff and hectares of parking space.Once started, the project is expected to take 36 months to complete.