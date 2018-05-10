Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa a messenger of hope,' says Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF has described its Presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections, President Mnangagwa, as a trustworthy messenger of hope keen to develop Zimbabwe through sustainable economic transformation.

In its 2018 election manifesto launched recently, the party said President Mnangagwa was a highly accessible leader who engaged all people despite their social or professional standing.

The party said President Mnangagwa had a track record of servant leadership since independence in 1980.

"ED has a distinctive track record that puts him in good standing for the highest position in the party and Zimbabwe," reads part of the manifesto.

"His contribution to Zimbabwe and the party is immense as demonstrated by his illustrious career dating back to the time of the liberation struggle.

"He is a visionary and pragmatic leader, who is destined to bring sustainable development with its attendant positive outcomes to the people of Zimbabwe.

"ED is an engaging and highly accessible leader who listens to the people, engages with people regardless of their social and economic standing, is trustworthy and believes in the dignity of hard work."

Further, the party said President Mnangagwa was an action-oriented leader who believed in implementing promises made to the people.

"(He) upholds sound ethical governance practices that demand accountability, transparency and responsibility in the management of public resources and the economy and believes in uplifting the living standards of all Zimbabweans," the manifesto continued.

"ED believes in uplifting of the youth as the future of Zimbabwe. He is both a father and role model to the youth."

On corruption, the party promised to fight the vice in all its forms without fear or favour.

It also pledged to strengthen institutions mandated to deal with graft such as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Prosecuting Authority, among others.

"(We) want to ensure a corruption-free environment in the private and public sectors (and) fight corruption in all its forms and create a corruption-free Zimbabwe through capacitating democratic accountability institutions like the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), Parliamentary Portfolio Committees, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and capacitating citizens to report incidences of corruption," reads the Zanu-PF manifesto.

The party also promised non-interference by the Executive in the operations of constitutional institutions that combat corruption; and to initiate a broad-based campaign on the need to uphold sound ethical standards across all sec- tors.

Zanu-PF said it was keen to attain economic growth rate of at least 6 percent per annum between 2018 and 2023.

In line with this vision, the party is targeting US$5 billion annual foreign direct investment inflows and US$10 billion of domestic investments during the same period.

Source - the herald

