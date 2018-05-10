Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to upgrade Murambinda Growth Point into a city

by Tendai Mugabe
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T faction leader Mr Nelson Chamisa continued his cloud cuckoo land posturing over the weekend when he promised people in Buhera that he would upgrade Murambinda Growth Point into a city as big as Harare within a few months if elected pres- ident.

Mr Chamisa, who has been legislator for Kuwadzana since the death of Learnmore Jongwe in 2002 where he failed to equip let alone roof a library he found in a dilapidated state, further pledged to transform Murambinda Mission Hospital into a general hospital over and above tarring the 122km road from Murambinda to Birchnough Bridge.

Addressing a his first rally since returning from a cringe-worthy trip to the UK, Mr Chamisa said his "government" would give every village in Buhera a tractor.

"Murambinda should not remain as a growth point. It should develop to be a town or a city.

"I want to tell you that once I get into office, Murambinda should be renamed from Murambinda Growth Point to Murambinda City. We want to develop Buhera into a city not a town. Why should we develop Buhera? We should not go to Harare to withdraw our money. We should not go to Harare to sell our products.

"We also want to refurbish roads. We want this road from Murambinda to Birchenough Bridge to be tarred."

Speaking on health care systems, Mr Chamisa said: "Munhu anofanira kunyepedzera kurwara kuti angonopinda muchipatara chakanaka chiri hotera.

"Vana Murambinda dzinofanira kusimuka yave kunzi Murambinda General Hospital (uchiti) ukapinda unotanga kurohwa nanurse anenge achikukwazisa ipapo akanhuhwirira akachena ane mafuta achinyemwerera."

Mr Chamisa said should he get into power, he would abolish the bond notes and introduce the US dollar and South African rand – currencies which are already in the multi-currency basket.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days