Mugabe's NPF finding the going tough

News / National

by Staff reporter

The New Patriotic Front (NPF) party that is fronted by members of the G40 cabal fired from Zanu-PF is reportedly finding the going tough in Bikita after failing to set up party structures in the district.NPF has been trying frantically to set up structures across Bikita, over the past few weeks, but failed to make inroads in the district dampening its hopes of causing an upset in the forthcoming harmonised elections.Former Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Commissar, Mr Jappy Jaboon, who is leading the NPF drive to set up structures in Bikita, which is also his home area, accused Zanu-PF of frustrating his party in Bikita.Mr Jaboon, who was Zanu-PF legislator for Bikita South before being jettisoned from the ruling party for dabbling in G40 cabal politics, could, however, not explain how the revolutionary was blocking his party's activities in Bikita.The former legislator vented his anger on Zanu-PF after his repeated efforts to hold NPF rallies received lukewarm receptions from people at Nyika Growth Point and other parts of Bikita.In an interview with The Herald on Sunday, Mr Jaboon conceded that his party had found the going tough in Bikita."NPF is made up of genuine former freedom fighters, not the (President) Mnangagwa administration. They know that we, the NPF, are potential threats in the coming harmonised elections so they are employing a multiplicity of dirty tactics to sabotage our campaign in Bikita and the entire province," said Mr Jaboon.The NPF front-man in Masvingo, however, failed to explain how Zanu-PF was sabotaging his party's activities in Bikita and other parts of the province."We are being sabotaged and it is against this backdrop that NPF rallies are failing to materialise particularly in Bikita. We will forge ahead with the campaigns without fear," he said.Mr Jaboon was reportedly left frustrated after his party failed to draw crowds at NPF rallies in Gutu, Mwenezi and Bikita that were attended by only a handful.Most people across Masvingo have largely been ignoring the NPF and its activities despite promises by its leaders in the province such as Mr Jaboon that the party will turn around the country's economic fortunes if it wins power in the coming polls.Some of the people who spoke to this publication at Nyika said they were against NPF because of its alleged links with former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe.They said NPF's association with Mrs Mugabe rendered the party one of the worst amongst all the opposition political parties in Zimbabwe.Last month, NPF held its maiden inter-district meeting at Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo where the virtues of former president Mr Robert Mugabe were roundly extolled by the conveners.At the meeting NPF Masvingo Provincial chair, Mr Amasa Nhenjana, reportedly promised that his party would field candidates in all local authorities and constituencies in the province.