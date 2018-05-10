Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THERE'S something special about Tonderai Ndiraya and his Ngezi Platinum Stars outfit that is threatening to run away with the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title. They have remained humble despite being at the top of the table and being the only unbeaten side.

The platinum rich side tops the table with 29 points from a possible 33. They lead champions FC Platinum by three points.

On Sunday, Ngezi showed character by coming from a goal down to beat former champions Caps United 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium.

Ndiraya's boys should be commended for their never die attitude as they refused to be cowed by Caps, a team they had never beaten in a Premiership game in Harare.

Strikes by red-hot Terrence Dzukamanja and grafting midfielder James Nguluve powered Ngezi to a memorable victory after Caps had gone ahead through John Zhuwawu's strike.

Ngezi now have nine wins and two draws. Ndiraya cut short his boys' celebrations, saying they should focus on the next game.

"We've got a 24-hour rule; when we play and we win, we celebrate for 24 hours. We will not be distracted from our focus, we've played 11 games and we still have 69 points to play for. It's still a long journey. We will not fool ourselves and say the victory against Caps United will hand us the title. We need to stay focused, start thinking of our next match against Bulawayo City, who have a new coach, and that is going to be a tricky assignment," said Ndiraya.

By beating Caps, Ngezi moved closer to completing the beating of "giants", having already felled Dynamos, Highlanders and Chicken Inn. They're yet to play FC Platinum.

"Last year we lost lots of points against the so-called small teams and what we want is to improve on that. Playing against big sides is not that difficult because the players are self motivated," said Ndiraya.

Ngezi are not only running away with the championship, they are the most lethal side with 18 goals and their defence has only conceded three times.

It's such statistics and a number of their players' ability to score that makes them real championship contenders.

They also have assembled a good side with experienced players such as goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defender Liberty Chakoroma, midfielders Xolisani Moyo, Walter Mukanga, Nguluve and Tinashe Chipunza as well as forwards Dzukamanja and Clive Augusto.

While Ngezi celebrated maximum points, defending champions FC Platinum dropped points at home following a 0-0 against fifth-placed Triangle United.

Highlanders squandered lots of scoring opportunities to settle for a goalless draw away to Yadah. Bosso held onto third position with 21 points, eight behind Ngezi. Highlanders face Caps United in their next game at Barbourfields Stadium.

Former champions Chicken Inn blew an opportunity to topple Bosso by drawing 0-0 with Chapungu.

Dynamos moved into the top eight for the first time this season with a 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.

DeMbare might have won the game against Chiefs, but they are a pale shadow of their yesteryear menace, as they were outplayed by the new boys.

Dynamos coach Biggie Zuze has a lot to do to return DeMbare to their former powerhouse status.

However, the victory should give the Dynamos players confidence heading into their next game against FC Platinum in Harare.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Ngezi, #Platinum, #PSL

Comments

Sofa for sale

Comforter on sale

Plots forsale

For sale is mazda demio

1 acre stand woodville

John deere tractor for sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Flat to rent


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

35 mins ago | 329 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

55 mins ago | 372 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

1 hr ago | 647 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

1 hr ago | 509 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 577 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

2 hrs ago | 811 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

2 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

4 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

4 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

4 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

4 hrs ago | 722 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Muggers target NUST students

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

4 hrs ago | 1121 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 462 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days