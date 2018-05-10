Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Government will soon start sending police officers for training in Belarus after the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seeking to co-operate in combating criminal activity.

Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu and his counterpart, Belarus Internal Minister Lieutenant General Igor Schunevich, signed the agreement on the side-lines of the Southern African Confederation of African Farmers Union annual conference which kicked off in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The MoU will, besides opening co-operation in areas of fighting crime which include drugs and human trafficking, anti-terrorism and other areas, help modernise the police service in the country.

This will add to already existing bi-lateral relations where the European country has been one of the major suppliers of mining equipment to Zimbabwe.

Speaking after the signing ceremony which was witnessed by President Mnangagwa, Dr Mpofu said the police service was the biggest winner although the MoU covers the entire Home Affairs Ministry.

"Following our discussions this morning, we agreed that Zimbabwe will be sending officers to Belarus to identify programmes where we need co-operation and there will also be a crack force that will be sent to Belarus for training on various areas of expertise," said Dr Mpofu.

He said the arrangement is reciprocal where each country will send its teams on learning missions.

Dr Mpofu said Zimbabwe will participate and benefit through consultancy as well as training by the Belarus government, which has promised to finance the whole programme.

"The crack team is going in the next few days. The minister has invited me to send teams to Belarus and we will be receiving teams from Belarus as well to look into our policing systems and see how best they can develop and restructure and modernise our police services.

"This is of course for the whole Ministry of Home Affairs and we are dealing with areas of concern especially crime which include trafficking of drugs and human beings, anti-terrorism and many other hotspot areas of concern.

"They have got a state-of-the-art police academy to train police to deal with anti-riot activities which seem to be of concern in some countries in the region. The minister (Lieutenant Gen Schunevich) has made an offer to His Excellency who has actually accepted while the Government of Belarus has indicated they will support the programme financially," said Dr Mpofu.

He said the co-operation will be of huge benefit to Zimbabwe considering that Belarus is a very developed country in terms of equipment and technology.

Dr Mpofu said while criminal activity was minimal in the country, the co-operation is aimed at embracing technology in training to be able to deal with crime internationally.

Lt Gen Schunevich, who is leading a team from Belarus at the conference, earlier paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at a local hotel.

"The main purpose of our visit is the signing of a memorandum for combating crime between the Internal Affairs Ministry of Belarus and Home Affairs Ministry of Zimbabwe. This is the first step which allows us to improve our co-operation in different areas and combat crime and improve our relations. I am convinced that every state must protect itself from different issues including crime," Lt Gen Schunevich said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Mother's day menu special

Truck on sale

John deere tractor for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

For sale is toyota wish

Burnside 3acre forsale

Plate compactor hire

Kitchen unit on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

28 mins ago | 212 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

47 mins ago | 312 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

54 mins ago | 564 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 530 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

1 hr ago | 656 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

1 hr ago | 779 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

2 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

4 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

4 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

4 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

4 hrs ago | 529 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

4 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Muggers target NUST students

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

4 hrs ago | 1083 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days