No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

ZANU-PF has said there will be no more primary election re-runs besides those okayed by the Politburo last week.

The party resolved to hold re-runs in 15 constituencies in Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Midlands, Manicaland and Harare Provinces after noting some irregularities.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo, said the Politburo had seen it fit that re-runs be held in the 15 constituencies and no further grievances would be entertained as the party was now focusing on campaigning for the upcoming elections.

This comes after the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province called for a re-run in all of its constituencies during a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Gwanda on Saturday.

"It's not just Matabeleland South Province but all provinces which have complaints about the manner in which primary elections were held. All complaints were submitted to the Politburo and together with the elections committee led by national commissar, Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), it was agreed that primary election re-runs will be held in selected constituencies starting today (yesterday).

"The matter on re-runs has been closed and we will not be discussing it further as the Politburo conducted a thorough assessment to reach its decision. Our focus as a party is now on campaigning so that we ensure a resounding win. We cannot be having re-runs non-stop otherwise come election time we will still be holding re-runs," he said.

Khaya Moyo urged party members to present a united front as they head for the elections and support candidates that had been selected to represent the party.

He said losing candidates had to accept the outcome.

"As a party we have to brace ourselves for the upcoming elections. Party members must work together to ensure that the party wins. The outcome of primaries doesn't mean that we have a winner or loser but a representative of the party. This isn't the time for wrangles as they are dividing the party.

"Firstly we have to campaign for our President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure that he gets a resounding win. Secondly we have to give full support to candidates that have been approved by the Politburo as their loss will mean our loss as a party," Khaya Moyo said.

He urged Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province to ensure that they secured all seats on behalf of the party as they did in the 2013 elections.

Khaya Moyo said the party was supposed to form the next Government and it was up to every party member to ensure that this happened.

He emphasised that party regalia had to be distributed from cell level going up and urged party officials to desist from collecting regalia and storing it in their homes.

"Our manifesto speaks for itself. It says unite, develop, re-engage, fight corruption and create jobs. We have to remain united not only as a party but as a nation. The party continues to promise development and it will continue to deliver," Khaya Moyo said.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province called for a primary election re-run after complaining that some candidates had bribed voters, votes and cell registers had been tampered with, names of voters had been omitted from the voter's role on purpose, some candidates had been allowed to contest when they did not meet set requirements and police officers had interferred with voting.

Party members also cited that there was a mix up of ballot papers with some being delivered to wrong constituencies while a number of party members went back without voting because of delays.

Source - the herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Reruns, #New

