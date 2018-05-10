Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

VISITING Belarus Internal Affairs Minister Lieutenant General Igor Schunevich has urged Zimbabweans to cast their vote wisely and vote for Zanu-PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections due in two months' time.Zanu-PF is confident of winning the polls with a landslide margin having been boosted by the ushering in of a new administration under President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year.President Mnangagwa is the presidential candidate for the party in the polls.Speaking to journalists soon after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa on the side-lines of the ongoing Southern African Confederation of African Farmers' Union (SACAU) annual conference in Victoria Falls yesterday, Lt Gen Schunevich wished the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and Zimbabweans well in the elections."I would like to thank His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) and the Minister of Home Affairs for inviting our delegation to your hospitable and beautiful country. I want to wish the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe well and to urge them to make the right choice during the forthcoming elections," said Lt Gen Schunevich.He was speaking soon after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu aimed at enhancing co-operation between the two countries in the fight against different kinds of local and international crimes.President Mnangagwa has since his inauguration highlighted the need for citizens to maintain peace and harmony during and after elections.He has also said that his leadership is accountable to the people as it belongs to the people, moving away from the old culture of entitlement.The new political dispensation has been pushing a policy of re-engagement with the international community which has drawn immense interest for both political support and economic investment.