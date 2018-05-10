Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a one-eyed fraudster from Kwekwe who allegedly set up base in the city to con residents who believed they were assisting him to pay for medication.

Lloyd Mutingwende of 135 Section 12 Mbizo in Kwekwe defrauded a tourist in the city of $150 which he said was for medical assistance.

During his shenanigans, Mutingwende removes his artificial eye and bandages it before inserting a drip onto it.

A number of residents have reported him to the police.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Police Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

"We have arrested a man who was allegedly defrauding residents under the pretext of seeking money for an eye operation.

"He extracted $150.00 from a tourist who is staying at Banff Lodge on Thursday last week. On Thursday, unawares, he approached the same tourist in an attempt to swindle him again," she said.

Insp Simango advised residents to be on high alert for such fraudsters.

"Please be on high alert for a fraudster who has one eye moving around Hillside area. He approaches residents seeking assistance for medication.

"We appeal to any victims of this fraudster to come forward to the police," she said.

Sources said after noticing he had approached the same person for the second time, Mutingwende, whose face was bandaged, told the tourist that surgery was performed using the money he had initially given him.

"The tourist became suspicious prompting him to notify the lodge's staff who tipped off police leading to his arrest," said an employee at Banff Lodge that preferred anonymity.



Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days