Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muggers target NUST students

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) students are increasingly becoming targets for robbers who mug them and break into their homes stealing their laptops among other valuables.

Nust Student Representative Council (SRC) president Mr Pablo Chimusoro said mugging and burglary cases increase as students prepare for examinations.

Nust end of year examinations started yesterday.

"The muggings and robberies increase particularly during the examination period. I know three cases that occurred in the past two weeks," said Mr Chimusoro.

He said on Friday students voiced their concerns to the police who promised to increase their visibility in suburbs surrounding Nust.

Bulawayo province deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednigo Ncube said police will step up their patrols to address students concerns.

He said although the situation was not out of control, the police want to weed out the criminals as robbing students of their learning aids could spell disaster for them.

"We believe the situation has not reached alarming levels but one robbery case for a student is just one too many and a cause for concern. Imagine if a student loses a laptop with all the data they want to use for their studies. It's a great loss for the student and the parent so each case is a serious cause for concern," Asst Insp Ncube said.

Police, he said, have also interacted with Nust students and concluded that some of their behaviour attracts criminals.

"Some of the mugging or robberies happen because students go to study on campus as groups but as they knock off around 11PM, they leave as individuals. Some of them will be carrying laptops and even operating their cellphones, thereby attracting robbers. In their rented rooms, they even write on the door that there is a Nust student. Such behaviour can lead criminals to target them," said Asst Insp Ncube.

He said to curb some of the incidents police will increase their patrols in the suburbs while urging students to travel in groups to and from studies.

Students who stay off campus are targeted by robbers and muggers who attack them as they return from studying at the university at night.

Due to a shortage of accommodation at Nust, students are forced to rent rooms in suburbs close to the institution.

In February police arrested a five-man gang for allegedly robbing two Nust students and stealing their cellphones and valuables worth $220.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Muggers, #NUST, #Students

Comments

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Academic writing services available

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Italian sterling sets on sale

For sale are washing baskets

Available is a wedding venue

Stands forsale

For sale is mazda626


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

22 mins ago | 145 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

42 mins ago | 270 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

48 mins ago | 510 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 495 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

1 hr ago | 613 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

1 hr ago | 735 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

2 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

3 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

3 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

4 hrs ago | 688 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 447 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days