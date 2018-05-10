Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE might be headed for another violent election this year if the chaos and intra-party violence currently rocking both the governing Zanu-PF party and main opposition MDC-T's primary elections is anything to go by, human rights groups have warned.

Both parties are reportedly on the edge with candidates slugging it out in violent internal polls amid allegations of massive rigging and attempts by top officials to impose their preferred candidates in certain constituencies.

Human Rights Watch Southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga said: "Both Zanu-PF primaries and MDC-T processes to choose MPs have been shambolic, chaotic and characterised by protests over lack on internal democracy and adherence to clear rules. This does not augur well for the upcoming national elections."

Mavhinga and other human rights organisations spoke as scores of disgruntled MDC-T supporters stormed the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, claiming irregularities in the selection of candidates during the consensus-building exercise which started at the weekend.

The demonstrators accused the opposition party leaders of imposing candidates of their choice.

"If Zanu-PF can have primary elections, surely the MDC-T can do better. We have accused Zanu-PF of denying our party the voters' roll, but it is exactly what we are doing internally," one of the protesters at Morgan Tsvangirai House, said.

But MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi dismissed the demonstrators as "hired" Zanu-PF activists on mission to discredit his party.

"I suspect those who are demonstrating are not MDC-T members. Our people know all our processes and after the primary elections, we are going for another round of appeals where we will deal with issues raised by our legitimate members. They must come through the office of the chairman," he said.

This came as MDC-T's Harare West sitting MP Jessie Majome pulled out of the party's candidates' selection system, citing underhand manoeuvres to push her out of the race and vowed to stand as an independent candidate.

"Once I say that I am putting my hat in the ring as an independent, it means I am not representing the party in the election and that is what I have simply done. I have withdrawn from seeking the party ticket and when the election comes I intend to compete for the seat of Harare West," she said.

Violent skirmishes were recorded in Budiriro, Glen View North, Glen View South, Zengeza, Kambuzuma and Gokwe Central where MDC-T candidates clashed over the selection criteria.

In Budiriro, sitting legislator, Costa Machingauta had to flee the venue of the meeting as party youths charged at him. In Glen View North, party supporters turned violent and accused sitting legislator, Fani Munengami of maliciously removing names of those contesting against him in the party's primary elections.

Similar incidences of violence were also recorded in Glen View South where Vimbai Tsvangirai Java, an aspiring legislator had to be escorted out of the venue after party supporters turned violent, accusing her of imposing herself in the constituency.

Several incidences of violence and intimidation were also recorded in Glen Norah, Zengeza, Kambuzuma and Gokwe.

Zanu-PF was also reportedly in flames in the 14 constituencies where re-runs were being held yesterday, amid reports of chicanery, cheating and violence.

In Harare South, one of the aspiring Zanu-PF candidates Douglas Mahiya said they had petitioned the party's elections commission to order another re-run due to alleged massive rigging.

He claimed that one of the contestants Tongai Mnangagwa, who had been disqualified, "was miraculously found on the list".

"What has happened today is that all polling stations didn't have security, so rampant cheating and corruption is happening. We also have rampant violence going on as a result of Tongai's supporters at Churu Farm.

"We have registered our disappointment by writing a petition signed by all candidates and it has been submitted to the commission," Mahiya said.

In Masvingo, ex-Central Intelligence Organisation officer, Mafio Mlambo shocked his supporters after he unceremoniously pulled out of the race at the last minute, leaving her rival and sitting Gutu East MP Berita Chikwama to go unchallenged.

Zanu-PF re-runs in most parts of Manicaland were reportedly marred by voter apathy, while in Zvimba South, Zvimba North, Chegutu West and East, the process faced hiccups due to late delivery of ballot papers.

In Chinhoyi, the elections were cancelled and the first round results were allowed to stand, prompting violent protests by losing candidates who accused the leadership of double standards.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi also professed ignorance over the decision saying: "I don't have an answer to that because we were also made to believe that Chinhoyi was ordered to go for a rerun, but we were told otherwise and the best people to respond are from the commissariat department."

In Makoni Central, Senator Shadreck Chipanga's name was missing on the ballot paper and candidates agreed to do away with the official ballot papers and allow voters to write the full name of their preferred candidate's name on a piece of paper. Mutare West had similar challenges as the name of one aspiring candidate, Freddy Mushipe, was missing on the ballot paper.

At the time of going to print last night, there were unconfirmed reports that voting in Glen View South and North had been postponed to today following an agreement by all Zanu-PF aspiring candidates.

Contacted for a comment, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said: "It's the responsibility of the commissariat department and I haven't received anything yet. You can check with Cde (Engelbert) Rugeje."

But, Rugeje was not picking calls, and instead he sent a message that read: "Sorry, I can't talk right now."

Human rights groups urged the two main political parties to conduct their internal elections in a free and fair manner and dissuade their supporters from engaging in acts of violence.

Mavhinga said: "Political parties must embrace principles of democracy which simply say people must freely choose their leaders without any chicanery, undue influence, intimidation, or bribery. The idea of credible, free and fair elections must begin at the level of primary elections, not just when it comes to the main national elections. Leaders must not impose candidates of their liking they must allow democracy to thrive, even if it means their favourite candidates lose. What is happening means democracy loses while individuals ‘win' because they have power of money, patronage or violence. It is a shame really."

Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) in a statement on the MDC-T intra-party violence said it was "appalled by violent episodes of intra-party violence that rocked MDC-T consensus meetings in several districts across the country over the weekend".

"HZT is dismayed by the continued disregard of political tolerance among political parties as the nation braces for the much awaited 2018 elections. Hardly a week ago, violence and intimidation rocked Zanu-PF primary elections as party supporters clashed over reports of vote rigging and manipulation of voter registers. HZT views the lack of political tolerance as a recipe for political violence. It is also HZT's view that tolerance, pluralism are principles central to the attainment of peace and also form core pillars of democracy.

"HZT implores MDC-T and other political parties to abide by the electoral code of conduct for political parties and candidates."

Concerned Citizens of Zimbabwe Support Network weighed in, saying: "Opposition must ensure all primaries for all candidates are completed immediately. We only have two months left to elections and we still do not know who our MPs are. Zanu-PF will stuff ballots and we won't even know because we too disorganised to know our own numbers.

Zanu-PF has been asking voter registration slips and tallying them."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #MDC-T, #Flames

Comments

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Burnside 3acre forsale

For sale are ladies handbags

Italian sterling sets on sale

Academic writing services available

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

Available is a wedding venue


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

22 mins ago | 147 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

42 mins ago | 270 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

48 mins ago | 510 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 495 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

1 hr ago | 613 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

1 hr ago | 736 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

2 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

3 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

3 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

4 hrs ago | 688 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Muggers target NUST students

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 447 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days