Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T youth leader and top lawyer, Brian Dube, has thrown his hat into the ring to contest for the Gweru Urban parliamentary seat.

Dube, who is MDC-T national youth spokesperson, is this week expected to slug it out with three other aspiring candidates including incumbent MP Sesel Zvidzai in the party's primary elections.

He pledged to turnaround the city's fortunes if he wins this year's polls.

"I bring hope to each and every one of us in the city of progress," Dube said.

"What our city needs now is strong and quality representation at both local and national level. I am resilient, tenacious and unwavering in my service delivery commitments."

The 2015 Zimbabwe Human Rights lawyer of the year said Gweru urban required a representative who served people and changed their lives.

He said thousands of people have lost hope due to failed leadership in the constituency and it was time to vote for someone who had a modern vision for the city.

"We deserve an MP who uses intelligence to find means to improve our lives not means to just retain power," Dube said.

"There are thousands of despairing men, women and children in Gweru urban who are victims of greed, cruelty, unkindness and incompetence from those who must stand and represent them. I will fight to make sure the youths, elderly and children's future is guaranteed through educational, recreational facilities and quality public amenities among other developments."

Dube said should he assume office, he will work to ensure that residents have easy access to houses while home ownership for those occupying rent-to-buy houses was guaranteed.

He said Gweru urban was lagging behind in terms of the number of schools, clinics, service delivery as well as modern infrastructure and utilities conducive for the attraction of direct investment in the city.

Other MDC-T candidates who are eyeing the seat were ward 4 councillor, Kenneth Sithole and activist Blessed Mishi.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #MDC-T, #Gweru, #Urban

Comments

Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms

1 acre stand woodville

Health and fitness fair to be held

Plots forsale

For sale is mazda demio

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Plate compactor hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

21 mins ago | 134 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

40 mins ago | 264 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

47 mins ago | 490 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

1 hr ago | 601 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

1 hr ago | 728 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

2 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

3 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

3 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Muggers target NUST students

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

4 hrs ago | 1067 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 446 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days