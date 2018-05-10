MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T youth leader and top lawyer, Brian Dube, has thrown his hat into the ring to contest for the Gweru Urban parliamentary seat.Dube, who is MDC-T national youth spokesperson, is this week expected to slug it out with three other aspiring candidates including incumbent MP Sesel Zvidzai in the party's primary elections.He pledged to turnaround the city's fortunes if he wins this year's polls."I bring hope to each and every one of us in the city of progress," Dube said."What our city needs now is strong and quality representation at both local and national level. I am resilient, tenacious and unwavering in my service delivery commitments."The 2015 Zimbabwe Human Rights lawyer of the year said Gweru urban required a representative who served people and changed their lives.He said thousands of people have lost hope due to failed leadership in the constituency and it was time to vote for someone who had a modern vision for the city."We deserve an MP who uses intelligence to find means to improve our lives not means to just retain power," Dube said."There are thousands of despairing men, women and children in Gweru urban who are victims of greed, cruelty, unkindness and incompetence from those who must stand and represent them. I will fight to make sure the youths, elderly and children's future is guaranteed through educational, recreational facilities and quality public amenities among other developments."Dube said should he assume office, he will work to ensure that residents have easy access to houses while home ownership for those occupying rent-to-buy houses was guaranteed.He said Gweru urban was lagging behind in terms of the number of schools, clinics, service delivery as well as modern infrastructure and utilities conducive for the attraction of direct investment in the city.Other MDC-T candidates who are eyeing the seat were ward 4 councillor, Kenneth Sithole and activist Blessed Mishi.