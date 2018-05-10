Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF legislators who lost in the recently help primary polls are becoming rebellious in the attitude in the National Assembly which could force the ruling party to rely on the whip system to push through its legislative agenda.Emotions have been running wild ever since the chaotic primaries.Meanwhile, Zanu-PF kicked off its primary elections re-run in 14 constituencies yesterday, with controversy stalking the whole process once again.Elections had to be called off in Glen View South because of disputes over constituency boundaries, specifically the inclusion of Churu Farm, forcing contesting candidates to convene a special meeting to determine the way forward.