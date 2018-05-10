Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Two ivory dealers have appeared in court facing charges of illegally selling unregistered ivory products in a case which has sucked in former first lady Grace Mugabe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's child, Tariro.

State prosecutor Francis Mukumbiri told the court that Faricken Madzinga and Tafadzwa Madzinga were arrested while attempting to sell ivory worth thousands of dollars to an Australian, Adrian Steirn.

The accused's attorney Gift Mtisi asked the court to avail some documents showing that Steirn was a journalist, who was allowed to work in Zimbabwe under certain conditions.

Mtisi also wants the state to compel Econet Wireless to release mobile phone conversations linking Steirn to the alleged crime.

He also wants to know the relationship between a Polish national Anna Helena Rubik and Steirn, who used a sim card linked to Rubik.

The court papers also revealed that Mudzingwa used to allegedly chat with President Mnangagwa's daughter, Tsitsi. The contents of the chats have not been made public.

Steirn told AlJazeera that the case is linked to Mrs. Mugabe, who has been accused by the government of attempting to smuggle ivory to China, United Arab Emirates, United States and other countries.

Court papers, however, do not spell out the former first lady's role in the illegal sale of ivory in this particular case.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - voa
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Ivory, #Trade

Comments

Truck on sale

Academic writing services available

Sofa for sale

For sale are washing baskets

Stands forsale

Health and fitness fair to be held

Available is a wedding venue

Nissan x trail on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

28 mins ago | 156 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

34 mins ago | 326 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

57 mins ago | 346 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

1 hr ago | 613 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

1 hr ago | 1149 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 368 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

3 hrs ago | 971 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

3 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Muggers target NUST students

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

3 hrs ago | 1010 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 430 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days