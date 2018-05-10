Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

News / National

by CAJ News

ZIMBABWEANS have lampooned opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa following his shambolic tour to the United Kingdom where he campaigned ahead of watershed elections set for later this year (July /August).Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-Alliance) leader, Nelson Chamisa was the laughing stock among media in the UK after his grilling on a popular British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hard Talk show in the wake of a poll campaign premised on introducing so-called bullet trains and expelling Chinese entrepreneurs.His claim that United States President Donald Trump would provide $15 billion to Zimbabwe after the elections set for July have also been vehemently disputed.UK media ridiculed the poll pledges as "nonsensical", "silly" and "fantasy".Chamisa was reminded expelling the Chinese would be impractical as the bullet trains he was passionate about were the handiwork of China.Back home, the caretaker leader of the opposition, who took over from stalwart Morgan Tsvangirai who died in February, is equally under fire."Chamisa is a liar – period! It is suicidal to vote a liar into office," said Mogovera Machingura, a Harare resident told CAJ News Africa.Sylvester Shumba singled out the bullets train pledge for scorn."Travelling between Harare and Bulawayo (about 500km) with Chamisa's bullet trains will take only 35 minutes…..that's about 745km/hr. Good luck my country!" he said sarcastically.Trevor Hungoidza from Norton located 40km outside Harare said the MDC-Alliance leader's UK tour had jeopardized Chamisa's chances against President Emmerson Mnangagwa."It will be an unfortunate political joke to oppose Mnangagwa, whose new dispensation policies have earned him support from Zimbabweans and foreign investors," Hungoidza said.Shuvai Zhou of Hatfield, also in Harare denounced claims by Chamisa he earlier this year met Trump, who pledged to financially back Zimbabwe if MDC won elections.After this was proven as untrue, Chamisa confessed: "We did not meet Trump. We met the Trump administration and that is the point I am making."