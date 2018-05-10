Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

by CAJ News
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS have lampooned opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa following his shambolic tour to the United Kingdom where he campaigned ahead of watershed elections set for later this year (July /August).

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-Alliance) leader, Nelson Chamisa was the laughing stock among media in the UK after his grilling on a popular British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hard Talk show in the wake of a poll campaign premised on introducing so-called bullet trains and expelling Chinese entrepreneurs.

His claim that United States President Donald Trump would provide $15 billion to Zimbabwe after the elections set for July have also been vehemently disputed.

UK media ridiculed the poll pledges as "nonsensical", "silly" and "fantasy".

Chamisa was reminded expelling the Chinese would be impractical as the bullet trains he was passionate about were the handiwork of China.

Back home, the caretaker leader of the opposition, who took over from stalwart Morgan Tsvangirai who died in February, is equally under fire.

"Chamisa is a liar – period! It is suicidal to vote a liar into office," said Mogovera Machingura, a Harare resident told CAJ News Africa.

Sylvester Shumba singled out the bullets train pledge for scorn.

"Travelling between Harare and Bulawayo (about 500km) with Chamisa's bullet trains will take only 35 minutes…..that's about 745km/hr. Good luck my country!" he said sarcastically.

Trevor Hungoidza from Norton located 40km outside Harare said the MDC-Alliance leader's UK tour had jeopardized Chamisa's chances against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"It will be an unfortunate political joke to oppose Mnangagwa, whose new dispensation policies have earned him support from Zimbabweans and foreign investors," Hungoidza said.

Shuvai Zhou of Hatfield, also in Harare denounced claims by Chamisa he earlier this year met Trump, who pledged to financially back Zimbabwe if MDC won elections.

After this was proven as untrue, Chamisa confessed: "We did not meet Trump. We met the Trump administration and that is the point I am making."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - CAJ News
More on: #Chamisa, #MDC-T

Comments

Nissan atlas on sale

For sale is mazda626

Kitchen unit on sale

Plate compactor hire

Stands forsale

Truck on sale

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

For sale are washing baskets


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

15 mins ago | 73 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

35 mins ago | 215 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

41 mins ago | 424 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

1 hr ago | 548 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

1 hr ago | 676 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

2 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

3 hrs ago | 983 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

3 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Muggers target NUST students

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

4 hrs ago | 1035 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days